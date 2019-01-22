Juniper Research: Mobile Ticketing Users to Reach 1.9 Billion by 2023, Catalysing Urban Mobility Revolution

A new study from Juniper
Research found that users of mobile ticketing will total 1.9 billion
by 2023, up from 1.1 billion in 2019. In comparison, the total number of
digital ticketing users across mobile, online and wearable channels,
will reach 2.2 billion by 2023.
According to the new research, Mobile
& Online Ticketing: Transport, Events & Contactless 2019-2023,
mobile ticketing has become a primary driver of MaaS
(Mobility-as-a-Service); the future of urban mobility. MaaS is set to
become the central pillar of smart city transport initiatives, which
will lead to 60% of all mobile ticketing users using metro and rail
ticketing by 2023. It found that cities envisioning MaaS as the solution
to improving citizen lifestyles must invest in mobile ticketing.
Sports Ticketing Must Change Due to Changing Fan Relationships
Mobile ticket purchasing is becoming the norm in sports, with fans
predicted to spend $23 billion via mobile in 2023, up from $14 billion
in 2019. This will be driven by increased app use by teams for fan
engagement. In 2018 many teams switched to mobile ticketing, leading to
nearly 80 million mobile sports ticketing users.
Research author Nick Maynard explained: “The rise of sports team apps
means that ticketing vendors must provide effective APIs for ticketing
in-app. Without these, established vendors will find themselves
displaced by newer, sports-specific ticketing solutions.”
Chatbots to Find a Place in Ticketing Despite Rocky Start
The research also found that despite low adoption by ticketing vendors,
chatbots as a delivery channel will grow. Juniper forecasts that by
2023, users will access chatbots over 4 billion times per year for
ticketing purposes.
While there have been cybersecurity concerns about chatbots, they have
strong potential to alter the way ticketing vendors communicate with
users. Juniper anticipates that the majority of interactions will,
however, provide information only, with less than 40% of interactions
monetised in 2023, compared with 5% in 2019.
