Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juniper Research: Mobility-as-a-Service Revenues to Exceed $11 Billion by 2023, as Regulation Drives Adoption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:30am CEST

MaaS Users to Approach 10 Million Users by 2023

A new study from Juniper Research has found that revenues generated by the use of MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) platforms, which integrate multi-modal transport services (including buses, taxis, rail and metro), will exceed $11 billion by 2023. This is up from an estimated $100 million in 2018 and is an average annual growth of 156%.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Why Mobility-as-a-Service is the Future of City Transport.

The new research, Mobility-as-a-Service: Emerging Opportunities, Vendor Strategies & Market Forecasts 2018-2023, found that increased regulatory pressures for joined-up, environmentally sustainable and financially affordable transport options resulted in the emergence of MaaS platforms, as demonstrated by Moovel and Whim.

It found that MaaS implementation will be further driven by the emerging focus on smart city initiatives. However, implementation of an open data policy is required immediately to realise this vision. Juniper forecasts that the total number of MaaS users will reach 10 million by 2023, as pilots become compelling service offerings.

Fuel Cost Savings to Drive MaaS Growth

Alongside top-down ‘push factors’, user adoption will be further encouraged by cost-savings acting as a ‘pull factor’. Juniper forecasts that fuel cost savings from MaaS implementation will reach over $32 billion in 2023, up from just $210 million in 2018.

Research author Nick Maynard explained: “Commuters face a compelling proposition in MaaS, which promises to reduce journey time and generate significant savings. However, service providers will require time to establish the trust needed to sustain successful challenges to traditional transport paradigms.”

Competition to Intensify

The research also found that emergent MaaS platforms will increasingly have to compete with ridesourcing vendors, such as Uber, Lyft and DiDi Chuxing, which are expanding their offerings by integrating public transport options into their apps.

This means that, in order to succeed, MaaS must offer a superior multimodal experience as well as financial incentives, which will require existing transport providers’ support, alongside city co-operation and legislative backing. Without these factors in place, MaaS will lack the elements which differentiate it from traditional transport, leading to poor adoption.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aVAISALA OYJ : Guards Against Impact of Solar Flares on Power Transformers
PU
11:18aRUSSIA : Total Opens its New State-of-the-art Lubricants Oil Blending and Production Plant
PU
11:18aNORTH MINING SHARES : Appointment and resignation of executive director
PU
11:18aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : Acquisition of £6.2 million industrial portfolio
PU
11:18aGLENCORE : Announces Job Cuts at Australia Coal Mine
DJ
11:17aXILINX : element14 to Present Innovative Intelligent Industrial Automation Solutions at Guiyang Technical Roadshow
AQ
11:17aBentley Advances Industrialization of Infrastructure Project Delivery Through ProjectWise Integration with Microsoft 365
BU
11:16aBanks, insurers must have 'credible plans' for climate change - BoE
RE
11:16aSCHRODERS : third-quarter assets under management up 0.7 percent
RE
11:16aNRC : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3GREENCORE GROUP PLC : GREENCORE : Proposed Sale of Greencore US
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : blames weather and forex for profit warning
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Series of new contracts for Veolia Eau France

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.