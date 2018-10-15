Juniper Research: Mobility-as-a-Service Revenues to Exceed $11 Billion by 2023, as Regulation Drives Adoption

A new study from Juniper
Research has found that revenues generated by the use of MaaS
(Mobility-as-a-Service) platforms, which integrate multi-modal transport
services (including buses, taxis, rail and metro), will exceed $11
billion by 2023. This is up from an estimated $100 million in 2018 and
is an average annual growth of 156%.
The new research, Mobility-as-a-Service:
Emerging Opportunities, Vendor Strategies & Market Forecasts 2018-2023,
found that increased regulatory pressures for joined-up, environmentally
sustainable and financially affordable transport options resulted in the
emergence of MaaS platforms, as demonstrated by Moovel and Whim.
It found that MaaS implementation will be further driven by the emerging
focus on smart city initiatives. However, implementation of an open data
policy is required immediately to realise this vision. Juniper forecasts
that the total number of MaaS users will reach 10 million by 2023, as
pilots become compelling service offerings.
Fuel Cost Savings to Drive MaaS Growth
Alongside top-down ‘push factors’, user adoption will be further
encouraged by cost-savings acting as a ‘pull factor’. Juniper forecasts
that fuel cost savings from MaaS implementation will reach over $32
billion in 2023, up from just $210 million in 2018.
Research author Nick Maynard explained: “Commuters face a compelling
proposition in MaaS, which promises to reduce journey time and generate
significant savings. However, service providers will require time to
establish the trust needed to sustain successful challenges to
traditional transport paradigms.”
Competition to Intensify
The research also found that emergent MaaS platforms will increasingly
have to compete with ridesourcing vendors, such as Uber, Lyft
and DiDi Chuxing, which are expanding their offerings by
integrating public transport options into their apps.
This means that, in order to succeed, MaaS must offer a superior
multimodal experience as well as financial incentives, which will
require existing transport providers’ support, alongside city
co-operation and legislative backing. Without these factors in place,
MaaS will lack the elements which differentiate it from traditional
transport, leading to poor adoption.
