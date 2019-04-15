Juniper Systems Limited Releases Two New Rugged Handheld Computers

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited today announced the release of two new rugged handheld computers, each the third generation in their respective product lines. The new Allegro 3™ Rugged Handheld Computer is designed for applications requiring full alpha-numeric keyboard input, while the new Archer 3™ Rugged Handheld Computer is ideal for single-handed data entry use. Both products were designed for data-intensive applications and are now running on the Android® operating system.



Allegro 3

The Allegro 3 is the first rugged, mobile handheld computer from Juniper Systems™ to utilise the Android operating system. This third-generation product builds upon the successful formula that Juniper developed and refined in earlier versions of this mobile computer series.

‘It has all of the features you love, now on an upgraded platform’, said Mr Jeff Delatore, Juniper Systems’ product manager for Allegro and Archer. ‘It’s still rugged. It still fits comfortably in your hand. Fans of the Allegro will be really happy because it’s faster now and runs on an operating system that’s beginning to modernise the data collection industry’.

Other features include an ergonomic design that lessens hand and arm fatigue; a high-visibility capacitive display; and a backlit alphanumeric QWERTY keyboard, all carried over from the Allegro 2. The computer supports programs in 5 languages, including English, German, and French.

‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It’s hard to break computers this rugged so we upgraded them instead’, said Juniper Systems’ CEO Mr. DeVon Labrum.

Archer 3

Six years after releasing the Archer 2 Rugged Handheld Computer, Juniper Systems Limited is excited to announce the release of the new Archer 3 Rugged Handheld Computer, the most powerful of the best-selling Archer handhelds to date.

Also running on the Android 7 operating system, the Archer 3 is the first in the Archer series to integrate the world’s foremost mobile OS.

‘We gave pocket-sized data collection a serious upgrade’, said Mr Delatore. ‘It’s the same beloved Archer – but it processes data faster and more efficiently while running on an operating system most people have on their mobile’.

‘It’s still an Archer’, said Mr Simon Bowe, Managing Director of Juniper Systems Limited, ‘but we’ve made improvements to create an even more impressive data collector’.

Juniper Rugged™ and Shared Specifications

Both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3 Rugged Handheld Computers are built Juniper Rugged™, are waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and meet MIL-STD-810G test procedures. They reliably operate in rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, from -30 degrees C to 70 degrees C.

‘Juniper Systems’ core business is rugged data collection devices, and both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3 build atop a quarter century of experience to give our customers the best data collectors yet’, Mr. Bowe said.

The Android 7 ‘Nougat’ OS ensures faster data collection, greater speed, and stability on both rugged devices. Users will see programs and files load more quickly and will experience faster data transfers – all designed to expedite work in the field.

An intelligent lithium-ion battery, optimised for cold weather, powers both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3, and provides operating time of 20 hours on a single charge. The battery is easily changeable in the field. With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of flash storage, there is plenty of data storage capacity.

Wireless capability on both products includes 4G LTE, extended-range Wi-Fi®, and Smart Ready Bluetooth® with a range of greater than 30 metres (100 feet).

Both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3 rugged handheld computers are now available globally.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

