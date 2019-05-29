Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jupiter Mines : Annual Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

20

1 9

ANNUAL REPORT

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Australian Business Number

51 105 991 740

Directors

Brian Gilbertson

Non-executive Chairman; Non-independent

Paul Murray

Non-executive Director; Independent

Andrew Bell

Non-executive Director; Independent

Yeongjin Heo

Non-executive Director; Non-independent

Priyank Thapliyal

Executive Director

Melissa North

Executive Director

Executives

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa North

Finance Director and Company Secretary

Principal and Registered Office

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: (08) 9346 5500

Facsimile: (08) 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com

Share Registry

Link Market Services Limited

QV1 Building

Level 12

250 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: 1300 554 474

Fax: (02) 9287 0303

Email: registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Auditors

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

Level 43

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: (08) 9480 2000

Facsimile: (08) 9322 7787

Email: info.wa@au.gt.com

Website: www.grantthornton.com.au

CONTENTS

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

2

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

3

Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine

3

Tshipi Environmental, Social & Governance Report

4

Marketing and Manganese Market

8

Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

8

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES UPDATE

9

DIRECTORS' REPORT

17

REMUNERATION REPORT

22

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

29

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

40

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

41

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION

42

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CHANGES IN EQUITY

43

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

44

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

45

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

72

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

73

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR LISTED COMPANIES

77

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

80

1

J U P I T E R M I N E S L I M I T E D

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Jupiter Mines, I am pleased to present the Annual Report for the financial year ending 28 February 2019.

I start by congratulating both the Jupiter and Tshipi management teams on an outstanding year. Jupiter successfully navigated its first full year as an ASX listed company, and the Tshipi Borwa mine continued from strength to strength, achieving record sales of 3.5 million tonnes of manganese ore. Tshipi paid out over ZAR 3 billion in dividends to its shareholders, and Jupiter in turn paid out $147 million, resulting in a dividend yield of 22% on the year-end share price. These distributions equate to a 93% payout ratio, well above the Company's indicated 70% dividend policy.

The iron ore market has strengthened recently, spurred by the drive towards higher grade iron ore feed in China and supply issues. Subsequent to the year end, Jupiter announced a strategic review of its iron ore assets. The Board has always maintained that these assets have significant intrinsic value, given especially their proximity to existing, and now potentially available, Esperance logistics and rail and port infrastructure.

Sound governance remains high on the Board's agenda. There was a large vote against the 2018 Remuneration Report and Director reelections at the July 2018 AGM. Over the year, Jupiter met with various investors and proxy advisors to understand their concerns, and I urge you to read the 2019 Remuneration Report which addresses these in full. The Jupiter Board and executive team remuneration terms remain unchanged, which we believe to be appropriate for our size and structure and which fully aligns with our high dividend payout policy.

Since our last Annual Report, we have welcomed two new directors onto the Jupiter Board. Ms Melissa North, who has been Jupiter's Chief Financial Officer since 2012, was appointed a director on 14 March 2019, recognising her large contribution to the affairs of the company. Mr Yeongjin Heo was appointed in February 2019 as POSCO's representative after Mr Sungwon Yoon's resignation. I look forward to their contributions to the Company's progress in years to come.

Looking ahead, we shall continue to focus on the possible expansion of Tshipi, on possibly increasing Jupiter's stake in Tshipi and on regional consolidation and co-development opportunities within the Kalahari manganese field.

I again thank all shareholders for your continued support of Jupiter and look forward to further successes in the 2020 financial year.

Yours Faithfully,

Brian Gilbertson

Chairman

2

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or the "Company") has an interest in two areas: a 49.9% share in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese mine ("Tshipi Borwa") in South Africa; and in Australia, the Central Yilgarn Iron Project ("CYIP"), which includes the Mount Ida Magnetite Project ("Mount Ida") and Mount Mason Hematite Project ("Mount Mason").

TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE

The Tshipi Borwa mine is an open-pit manganese mine with an integrated ore processing plant located in the Kalahari Manganese Fields, in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, which is the largest manganese bearing geological formation in the world. Tshipi remains the largest manganese mine in South Africa and one of the five largest globally, with a long-life resource and low operating costs.

Figure 1. Tshipi Manganese Mine Location Map

During the year, Tshipi Borwa broke their export volume record when the team shipped 3,511,461 tonnes. Cost of production remained steady, averaging USD2.27 per dmtu over the year, up from USD2.09 in FY2018. This was mainly due to the mechanics of increased royalties as a result of the higher manganese price realised during FY2019. The Tshipi management team continue to monitor further cost optimisation initiatives, as well as converting as much road to rail logistics as allowable within the Transnet network, over and above their 2.3 million tonne allocation.

Tshipi has consistently increased its production, with 3,448,523 tonnes produced in FY2019. Tshipi's state of the art rail load-out facility can ultimately accommodate 5 million tonnes per annum, and expansion plans are currently being evaluated.

Unit

FY2019

FY2018

Mined volume

Bcm

11,234,344

10,578,010

Production

Tonnes

3,448,523

3,637,155

Sales

Tonnes

3,511,461

3,336,177

Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy)

CIF, USD/dmtu

6.41

4.82

Average cost of production

FOB, ZAR/dmtu

30.66

25.58

Average cost of production

FOB, USD/dmtu

2.27

2.09

4

3.5

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Production (mt)

Sales (mt)

Figure 2: Tshipi Production and Sales since FY2016

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 23:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38p365 DAYS OF GDPR : has the storm passed?
AQ
07:38p#NEWSMAKER : John Beale, Pernod Ricard's head of communications
AQ
07:38pFAMOUS BRANDS : Moving Tactics partners with Famous Brands on digital signage menu boards
AQ
07:38pLONMIN : Massive shareholder support for Lonmin take-over deal
AQ
07:34pFICO SURVEY : Will Uptick In Preference For Dealer Car Financing Be Threatened By Hayne Report?
PU
07:31pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo offers ICC Cricket World Cup season pass
AQ
07:31pASTER DM HEALTHCARE : Medical Centre opens registration for post-Ramadan health checkup facility
AQ
07:31pMASTERCARD : QNB, Mastercard join hands again for ‘Mega Summer' promotion
AQ
07:30pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
PR
07:30pContact Gold Reports Q1 2019 Financial and Operating Results
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
3PVH CORPORATION : PVH : Calvin Klein-owner PVH expects hit from strong dollar, trade spat; shares fall
4LEGGETT & PLATT : LEGGETT & PLATT : U.S. imposes new anti-dumping duties on Chinese mattresses, beer kegs
5EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECO : EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECONSTRUCTION : Exhibition in Makkah O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About