Jupiter Mines : Annual Report 2019

J U P I T E R M I N E S L I M I T E D

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Jupiter Mines, I am pleased to present the Annual Report for the financial year ending 28 February 2019.

I start by congratulating both the Jupiter and Tshipi management teams on an outstanding year. Jupiter successfully navigated its first full year as an ASX listed company, and the Tshipi Borwa mine continued from strength to strength, achieving record sales of 3.5 million tonnes of manganese ore. Tshipi paid out over ZAR 3 billion in dividends to its shareholders, and Jupiter in turn paid out $147 million, resulting in a dividend yield of 22% on the year-end share price. These distributions equate to a 93% payout ratio, well above the Company's indicated 70% dividend policy.

The iron ore market has strengthened recently, spurred by the drive towards higher grade iron ore feed in China and supply issues. Subsequent to the year end, Jupiter announced a strategic review of its iron ore assets. The Board has always maintained that these assets have significant intrinsic value, given especially their proximity to existing, and now potentially available, Esperance logistics and rail and port infrastructure.

Sound governance remains high on the Board's agenda. There was a large vote against the 2018 Remuneration Report and Director reelections at the July 2018 AGM. Over the year, Jupiter met with various investors and proxy advisors to understand their concerns, and I urge you to read the 2019 Remuneration Report which addresses these in full. The Jupiter Board and executive team remuneration terms remain unchanged, which we believe to be appropriate for our size and structure and which fully aligns with our high dividend payout policy.

Since our last Annual Report, we have welcomed two new directors onto the Jupiter Board. Ms Melissa North, who has been Jupiter's Chief Financial Officer since 2012, was appointed a director on 14 March 2019, recognising her large contribution to the affairs of the company. Mr Yeongjin Heo was appointed in February 2019 as POSCO's representative after Mr Sungwon Yoon's resignation. I look forward to their contributions to the Company's progress in years to come.

Looking ahead, we shall continue to focus on the possible expansion of Tshipi, on possibly increasing Jupiter's stake in Tshipi and on regional consolidation and co-development opportunities within the Kalahari manganese field.

I again thank all shareholders for your continued support of Jupiter and look forward to further successes in the 2020 financial year.

Yours Faithfully,

Brian Gilbertson

Chairman