Jupiter Mines : Annual Report 2019
05/29/2019 | 07:24pm EDT
Australian Business Number
51 105 991 740
Directors
Brian Gilbertson
Non-executive Chairman; Non-independent
Paul Murray
Non-executive Director; Independent
Andrew Bell
Non-executive Director; Independent
Yeongjin Heo
Non-executive Director; Non-independent
Priyank Thapliyal
Executive Director
Melissa North
Executive Director
Executives
Priyank Thapliyal
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa North
Finance Director and Company Secretary
Principal and Registered Office
Level 10
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone: (08) 9346 5500
Facsimile: (08) 9481 5933
Email: info@jupitermines.com
Share Registry
Link Market Services Limited
QV1 Building
Level 12
250 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone: 1300 554 474
Fax: (02) 9287 0303
Email: registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au
Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au
Auditors
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
Level 43
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone: (08) 9480 2000
Facsimile: (08) 9322 7787
Email: info.wa@au.gt.com
Website: www.grantthornton.com.au
CONTENTS
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
2
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
3
Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine
3
Tshipi Environmental, Social & Governance Report
4
Marketing and Manganese Market
8
Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects
8
MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES UPDATE
9
DIRECTORS' REPORT
17
REMUNERATION REPORT
22
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT
29
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
40
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
41
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
42
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CHANGES IN EQUITY
43
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
44
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
45
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
72
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
73
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR LISTED COMPANIES
77
GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
80
J U P I T E R M I N E S L I M I T E D
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Jupiter Mines, I am pleased to present the Annual Report for the financial year ending 28 February 2019.
I start by congratulating both the Jupiter and Tshipi management teams on an outstanding year. Jupiter successfully navigated its first full year as an ASX listed company, and the Tshipi Borwa mine continued from strength to strength, achieving record sales of 3.5 million tonnes of manganese ore. Tshipi paid out over ZAR 3 billion in dividends to its shareholders, and Jupiter in turn paid out $147 million, resulting in a dividend yield of 22% on the year-end share price. These distributions equate to a 93% payout ratio, well above the Company's indicated 70% dividend policy.
The iron ore market has strengthened recently, spurred by the drive towards higher grade iron ore feed in China and supply issues. Subsequent to the year end, Jupiter announced a strategic review of its iron ore assets. The Board has always maintained that these assets have significant intrinsic value, given especially their proximity to existing, and now potentially available, Esperance logistics and rail and port infrastructure.
Sound governance remains high on the Board's agenda. There was a large vote against the 2018 Remuneration Report and Director reelections at the July 2018 AGM. Over the year, Jupiter met with various investors and proxy advisors to understand their concerns, and I urge you to read the 2019 Remuneration Report which addresses these in full. The Jupiter Board and executive team remuneration terms remain unchanged, which we believe to be appropriate for our size and structure and which fully aligns with our high dividend payout policy.
Since our last Annual Report, we have welcomed two new directors onto the Jupiter Board. Ms Melissa North, who has been Jupiter's Chief Financial Officer since 2012, was appointed a director on 14 March 2019, recognising her large contribution to the affairs of the company. Mr Yeongjin Heo was appointed in February 2019 as POSCO's representative after Mr Sungwon Yoon's resignation. I look forward to their contributions to the Company's progress in years to come.
Looking ahead, we shall continue to focus on the possible expansion of Tshipi, on possibly increasing Jupiter's stake in Tshipi and on regional consolidation and co-development opportunities within the Kalahari manganese field.
I again thank all shareholders for your continued support of Jupiter and look forward to further successes in the 2020 financial year.
Yours Faithfully,
Brian Gilbertson
Chairman
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 9
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or the "Company") has an interest in two areas: a 49.9% share in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese mine ("Tshipi Borwa") in South Africa; and in Australia, the Central Yilgarn Iron Project ("CYIP"), which includes the Mount Ida Magnetite Project ("Mount Ida") and Mount Mason Hematite Project ("Mount Mason").
TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE
The Tshipi Borwa mine is an open-pit manganese mine with an integrated ore processing plant located in the Kalahari Manganese Fields, in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, which is the largest manganese bearing geological formation in the world. Tshipi remains the largest manganese mine in South Africa and one of the five largest globally, with a long-life resource and low operating costs.
Figure 1. Tshipi Manganese Mine Location Map
During the year, Tshipi Borwa broke their export volume record when the team shipped 3,511,461 tonnes. Cost of production remained steady, averaging USD2.27 per dmtu over the year, up from USD2.09 in FY2018. This was mainly due to the mechanics of increased royalties as a result of the higher manganese price realised during FY2019. The Tshipi management team continue to monitor further cost optimisation initiatives, as well as converting as much road to rail logistics as allowable within the Transnet network, over and above their 2.3 million tonne allocation.
Tshipi has consistently increased its production, with 3,448,523 tonnes produced in FY2019. Tshipi's state of the art rail load-out facility can ultimately accommodate 5 million tonnes per annum, and expansion plans are currently being evaluated.
Unit
FY2019
FY2018
Mined volume
|
Bcm
|
11,234,344
|
10,578,010
|
Production
|
Tonnes
|
3,448,523
|
3,637,155
|
Sales
|
Tonnes
|
3,511,461
|
3,336,177
|
Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy)
|
CIF, USD/dmtu
|
6.41
|
4.82
|
Average cost of production
|
FOB, ZAR/dmtu
|
30.66
|
25.58
|
Average cost of production
|
FOB, USD/dmtu
|
2.27
|
2.09
4
3.5
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Production (mt)
|
Sales (mt)
Figure 2: Tshipi Production and Sales since FY2016
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
|
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
