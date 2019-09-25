Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jupiter Mines : August 2019 Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

26 September 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933 Email: info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com

Directors &

Officers

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Q2 FY2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) ("Jupiter", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ended 31 August 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tshipi production and sales remain on track for FY2020; low cost of production maintained.
  • Barrier pillar mining commenced on 1 August as per schedule.
  • Tshipi pay an additional half year dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders, totalling ZAR1.75 billion for HY2020.
  • Jupiter's attributable cash $133 million (pre-tax, dividend and other commitments) at end of the quarter.
  • Jupiter CEO, Priyank Thapliyal to conduct conference call on quarterly results on Thursday 26 September at 4:30pm AEST.

TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE (100% BASIS)

Jupiter has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine in the southern portion of the Kalahari manganese field.

Production, sales and financial information for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

UNIT

Q2 FY2020

Q1 FY2020

YTD FY2020

Q2 FY2019

Mined volume

bcm

2,973,867

2,715,849

5,689,716

2,737,391

Production

Tonnes

890,995

880,724

1,771,719

870,035

Sales

Tonnes

892,019

837,531

1,729,550

950,880

Average CIF price achieved

CIF,

5.52

6.01

5.51

5.98

(high grade lumpy)

USD/dmtu

Average cost of production

FOB,

32.30

30.47

31.60

30.34

ZAR/dmtu

Average exchange rate

USD/ZAR 1

14.58

14.30

14.44

13.58

Average exchange rate

AUD/ZAR 1

10.06

10.07

10.07

10.05

Sales revenue

AUD million 2

185.0

199.8

384.7

223.3

Earnings before interest, tax

AUD million 2

101.5

132.1

233.6

159.9

and depreciation ("EBITDA")

Net profit after tax

AUD million 2

62.5

87.0

149.6

103.4

Net cash from operating

AUD million 2

86.3

92.3

178.6

105.4

activities

Cash at bank

AUD million 2

114.0

143.0

114.0

261.7

Q2 FY2020 Quarterly Report

1

Mining and Production

Mining for the quarter was behind forecast, however management remains confident of increasing volumes once an overhaul of excavators has been completed, drilling efficiencies have been resolved and also with the completion of a difficult mining cut.

During the quarter, Tshipi signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan mines. Mining of the barrier pillar commenced in August as per plan, with mined volumes ahead of plan for the month.

Tshipi's cost of production for the year to date is ZAR31.60/dmtu, in line with FY2019 costs of ZAR30.68/dmtu.

Safety

There were no lost time injuries recorded by Tshipi for the quarter. The initiatives and campaigns implemented by management to address incident causes and other findings raised through inspections and hazard reporting have started yielding positive outcomes.

Logistics and Sales

Overall sales volumes were marginally behind due to a planned vessel sailing in the first week of September but remain on track for the financial year. The August quarter rail and road volumes realised were higher than anticipated, with road volumes ahead of plan due to the additional low grade product moved.

Corporate

Subsequent to quarter end, the Tshipi Board declared and paid a further interim dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders (per ASX announcement 6 September 2019). The dividend for the half year period totals ZAR1.75 billion.

In the previous quarterly report it was stated that Tshipi's Chief Financial Officer Mr Carel Malan had resigned. However, the Company is pleased to report that Mr Malan will now remain with Tshipi.

MARKETING

Sales and financial information for Jupiter's marketing entity for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

UNIT

Q2 FY2020

Q1 FY2020

YTD FY2020

Q2 FY2019

Sales

DMT

441,250

403,785

845,035

478,741

Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy)

CIF, USD/dmtu

5.46

6.09

5.77

6.11

6

Marketing fee income

AUD million 2

3.1

3.2

6.3

3.5

Gross profit

AUD million 2

3.1

3.2

6.3

3.5

EBITDA

AUD million 2

1.6

2.4

4.0

3.2

Net profit after tax

AUD million 2

1.3

1.8

3.0

3.0

Cash at bank

AUD million 2

2.4

16.1

2.4

0.8

Q2 FY2020 Quarterly Report

2

CENTRAL YILGARN IRON ORE PROJECTS

No exploration or development activities were undertaken at the Mount Ida Magnetite or Mount Mason Hematite projects during the quarter. The Company continues its strategic review of the projects and will shortly undertake stakeholder consultation in line with its statutory requirements.

CORPORATE

The Group's net consolidated cash balance increased from $35,494,591 to $75,890,556 during the quarter, primarily due to receiving its share of dividend from Tshipi in July (per ASX announcement 23 May 2019).

Jupiter's attributable cash (including its share of Tshipi cash) was $132,776,849 at the end of the August quarter, calculated as the net consolidated cash above and Jupiter's 49.9% share of Tshipi's cash balance. Subsequent the quarter end, Jupiter received approximately $31.2 million from Tshipi and its marketing entity (per ASX announcement 6 September 2019).

QUARTERLY CALL WITH CEO

Jupiter would like to invite all shareholders and market participants to dial into a brief conference call later today as per the details below:

Thursday 26 September 2019 at 4:30pm AEST

Australian Dial-in Number: 1300 264 803

International Dial-in Number: +61 3 8687 0650

The conference call will be recorded and available on the Company website after the call (see www.jupitermines.com).

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer

Notes:

  1. Average exchange rates per OANDA.
  2. Tshipi and Jupiter's marketing entity report in ZAR; Jupiter reports in AUD. Where necessary, figures have been converted using average exchange rates shown for each relevant period.
  3. All financial information presented in this report is unaudited and is currently subject to half year audit review.
  4. All amounts are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise defined. USD = United States Dollar; ZAR = South African Rand.
  5. The following abbreviations have been used through the report: financial year ending 28 February 2020 (FY2020); financial year ended 28 February 2019 (FY2019); bank cubic metre (bcm); dry metric tonne unit (dmtu); dry metric tonne (dmt); cost, insurance, freight (CIF); free on board (FOB).

Q2 FY2020 Quarterly Report

3

APPENDIX 1 - SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019

TENEMENT

PROJECT

LOCATION

BENEFICIAL

INTEREST

INTEREST

PERCENTAGE HELD

ACQUIRED

DISPOSED

DURING QUARTER

DURING QUARTER

G29/21

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G29/22

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G29/23

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G37/36

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/78

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/79

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/81

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/99

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/100

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/106

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/116

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/117

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/118

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/119

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/120

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/121

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/122

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/123

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/131

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/132

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/214

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/215

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/216

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/217

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L37/203

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L57/45

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L57/46

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

M29/408

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

M29/414

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

Q2 FY2020 Quarterly Report

4

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pTXT CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Textron Inc. (TXT) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm
GL
08:03pCHONG HING BANK : Completion of redemption in respect of the U.S.$300,000,000 Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities issued on 25 September 2014
PU
08:03pDEVEX RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
08:03pAGILE : Discloseable transaction joint announcement in relation to the acquisition of (i) 60% equity interest in cmig pm; and (ii) 60% equity interest in new cmig pm
PU
08:03pA LIVING SERVICES : Very substantial acquisition joint announcement in relation to the acquisition of (i) 60% equity interest in cmig pm; and (ii) 60% equity interest in new cmig pm
PU
08:02pCNOOC LIMITED : Announces Pricing of Guaranteed Notes Offering
AQ
08:01pSTAMPS.COM : Voices Strong Support for Universal Postal Union Meeting Decision and Its Positive Impact on U.S. E-commerce Retailers
BU
08:01pAncora Heart Announces Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from Study of First-of-Its-Kind Investigational Heart Failure Therapy
BU
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Premier, Inc.
BU
08:01pBLOOM ENERGY : and Samsung Heavy Industries Team Up to Build Ships Powered by Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group