Jupiter Mines : August 2019 Quarterly Report

26 September 2019
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Q2 FY2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) ("Jupiter", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ended 31 August 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Tshipi production and sales remain on track for FY2020; low cost of production maintained.
-
Barrier pillar mining commenced on 1 August as per schedule.
-
Tshipi pay an additional half year dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders, totalling ZAR1.75 billion for HY2020.
-
Jupiter's attributable cash $133 million (pre-tax, dividend and other commitments) at end of the quarter.
-
Jupiter CEO, Priyank Thapliyal to conduct conference call on quarterly results on Thursday 26 September at 4:30pm AEST.
TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE (100% BASIS)
Jupiter has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine in the southern portion of the Kalahari manganese field.
Production, sales and financial information for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:
|
|
|
|
UNIT
|
|
Q2 FY2020
|
|
Q1 FY2020
|
|
YTD FY2020
|
|
Q2 FY2019
|
|
|
Mined volume
|
|
bcm
|
|
2,973,867
|
|
2,715,849
|
|
5,689,716
|
|
2,737,391
|
|
|
Production
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
890,995
|
|
880,724
|
|
1,771,719
|
|
870,035
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
892,019
|
|
837,531
|
|
1,729,550
|
|
950,880
|
|
|
Average CIF price achieved
|
|
CIF,
|
|
5.52
|
|
6.01
|
|
5.51
|
|
5.98
|
|
|
(high grade lumpy)
|
|
USD/dmtu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average cost of production
|
|
FOB,
|
|
32.30
|
|
30.47
|
|
31.60
|
|
30.34
|
|
|
|
ZAR/dmtu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average exchange rate
|
|
USD/ZAR 1
|
|
14.58
|
|
14.30
|
|
14.44
|
|
13.58
|
|
|
Average exchange rate
|
|
AUD/ZAR 1
|
|
10.06
|
|
10.07
|
|
10.07
|
|
10.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
|
AUD million 2
|
|
185.0
|
|
199.8
|
|
384.7
|
|
223.3
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, tax
|
|
AUD million 2
|
|
101.5
|
|
132.1
|
|
233.6
|
|
159.9
|
|
|
and depreciation ("EBITDA")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit after tax
|
|
AUD million 2
|
|
62.5
|
|
87.0
|
|
149.6
|
|
103.4
|
|
|
Net cash from operating
|
|
AUD million 2
|
|
86.3
|
|
92.3
|
|
178.6
|
|
105.4
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash at bank
|
|
AUD million 2
|
|
114.0
|
|
143.0
|
|
114.0
|
|
261.7
|
|
Mining and Production
Mining for the quarter was behind forecast, however management remains confident of increasing volumes once an overhaul of excavators has been completed, drilling efficiencies have been resolved and also with the completion of a difficult mining cut.
During the quarter, Tshipi signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan mines. Mining of the barrier pillar commenced in August as per plan, with mined volumes ahead of plan for the month.
Tshipi's cost of production for the year to date is ZAR31.60/dmtu, in line with FY2019 costs of ZAR30.68/dmtu.
Safety
There were no lost time injuries recorded by Tshipi for the quarter. The initiatives and campaigns implemented by management to address incident causes and other findings raised through inspections and hazard reporting have started yielding positive outcomes.
Logistics and Sales
Overall sales volumes were marginally behind due to a planned vessel sailing in the first week of September but remain on track for the financial year. The August quarter rail and road volumes realised were higher than anticipated, with road volumes ahead of plan due to the additional low grade product moved.
Corporate
Subsequent to quarter end, the Tshipi Board declared and paid a further interim dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders (per ASX announcement 6 September 2019). The dividend for the half year period totals ZAR1.75 billion.
In the previous quarterly report it was stated that Tshipi's Chief Financial Officer Mr Carel Malan had resigned. However, the Company is pleased to report that Mr Malan will now remain with Tshipi.
MARKETING
Sales and financial information for Jupiter's marketing entity for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:
|
|
UNIT
|
Q2 FY2020
|
Q1 FY2020
|
YTD FY2020
|
Q2 FY2019
|
Sales
|
DMT
|
441,250
|
403,785
|
845,035
|
478,741
|
Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy)
|
CIF, USD/dmtu
|
5.46
|
6.09
|
5.77
|
6.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Marketing fee income
|
AUD million 2
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
6.3
|
3.5
|
Gross profit
|
AUD million 2
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
6.3
|
3.5
|
EBITDA
|
AUD million 2
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
4.0
|
3.2
|
Net profit after tax
|
AUD million 2
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
Cash at bank
|
AUD million 2
|
2.4
|
16.1
|
2.4
|
0.8
|
CENTRAL YILGARN IRON ORE PROJECTS
No exploration or development activities were undertaken at the Mount Ida Magnetite or Mount Mason Hematite projects during the quarter. The Company continues its strategic review of the projects and will shortly undertake stakeholder consultation in line with its statutory requirements.
CORPORATE
The Group's net consolidated cash balance increased from $35,494,591 to $75,890,556 during the quarter, primarily due to receiving its share of dividend from Tshipi in July (per ASX announcement 23 May 2019).
Jupiter's attributable cash (including its share of Tshipi cash) was $132,776,849 at the end of the August quarter, calculated as the net consolidated cash above and Jupiter's 49.9% share of Tshipi's cash balance. Subsequent the quarter end, Jupiter received approximately $31.2 million from Tshipi and its marketing entity (per ASX announcement 6 September 2019).
QUARTERLY CALL WITH CEO
Jupiter would like to invite all shareholders and market participants to dial into a brief conference call later today as per the details below:
Thursday 26 September 2019 at 4:30pm AEST
Australian Dial-in Number: 1300 264 803
International Dial-in Number: +61 3 8687 0650
The conference call will be recorded and available on the Company website after the call (see www.jupitermines.com).
Yours sincerely
Priyank Thapliyal
Chief Executive Officer
Notes:
-
Average exchange rates per OANDA.
-
Tshipi and Jupiter's marketing entity report in ZAR; Jupiter reports in AUD. Where necessary, figures have been converted using average exchange rates shown for each relevant period.
-
All financial information presented in this report is unaudited and is currently subject to half year audit review.
-
All amounts are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise defined. USD = United States Dollar; ZAR = South African Rand.
-
The following abbreviations have been used through the report: financial year ending 28 February 2020 (FY2020); financial year ended 28 February 2019 (FY2019); bank cubic metre (bcm); dry metric tonne unit (dmtu); dry metric tonne (dmt); cost, insurance, freight (CIF); free on board (FOB).
|
APPENDIX 1 - SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2019
|
TENEMENT
|
PROJECT
|
LOCATION
|
BENEFICIAL
|
INTEREST
|
INTEREST
|
|
|
|
PERCENTAGE HELD
|
ACQUIRED
|
DISPOSED
|
|
|
|
|
DURING QUARTER
|
DURING QUARTER
|
G29/21
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
G29/22
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
G29/23
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
G37/36
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/78
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/79
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/81
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/99
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/100
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/106
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/116
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/117
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/118
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/119
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/120
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/121
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/122
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/123
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/131
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L29/132
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L36/214
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L36/215
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L36/216
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L36/217
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L37/203
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L57/45
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
L57/46
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
M29/408
|
Mount Mason
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
M29/414
|
Mount Ida
|
Western Australia
|
100%
|
-
|
-
|
