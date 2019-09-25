Jupiter Mines : August 2019 Quarterly Report

Production, sales and financial information for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

Jupiter has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine in the southern portion of the Kalahari manganese field.

Jupiter CEO, Priyank Thapliyal to conduct conference call on quarterly results on Thursday 26 September at 4:30pm AEST.

Tshipi pay an additional half year dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders, totalling ZAR1.75 billion for HY2020.

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) ("Jupiter", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ended 31 August 2019.

Mining and Production

Mining for the quarter was behind forecast, however management remains confident of increasing volumes once an overhaul of excavators has been completed, drilling efficiencies have been resolved and also with the completion of a difficult mining cut.

During the quarter, Tshipi signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan mines. Mining of the barrier pillar commenced in August as per plan, with mined volumes ahead of plan for the month.

Tshipi's cost of production for the year to date is ZAR31.60/dmtu, in line with FY2019 costs of ZAR30.68/dmtu.

Safety

There were no lost time injuries recorded by Tshipi for the quarter. The initiatives and campaigns implemented by management to address incident causes and other findings raised through inspections and hazard reporting have started yielding positive outcomes.

Logistics and Sales

Overall sales volumes were marginally behind due to a planned vessel sailing in the first week of September but remain on track for the financial year. The August quarter rail and road volumes realised were higher than anticipated, with road volumes ahead of plan due to the additional low grade product moved.

Corporate

Subsequent to quarter end, the Tshipi Board declared and paid a further interim dividend of ZAR600 million to its shareholders (per ASX announcement 6 September 2019). The dividend for the half year period totals ZAR1.75 billion.

In the previous quarterly report it was stated that Tshipi's Chief Financial Officer Mr Carel Malan had resigned. However, the Company is pleased to report that Mr Malan will now remain with Tshipi.

MARKETING

Sales and financial information for Jupiter's marketing entity for the quarter ended 31 August 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

UNIT Q2 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 YTD FY2020 Q2 FY2019 Sales DMT 441,250 403,785 845,035 478,741 Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy) CIF, USD/dmtu 5.46 6.09 5.77 6.11 6 Marketing fee income AUD million 2 3.1 3.2 6.3 3.5 Gross profit AUD million 2 3.1 3.2 6.3 3.5 EBITDA AUD million 2 1.6 2.4 4.0 3.2 Net profit after tax AUD million 2 1.3 1.8 3.0 3.0 Cash at bank AUD million 2 2.4 16.1 2.4 0.8