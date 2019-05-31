Log in
Jupiter Mines : CEO Increases Stake in Jupiter

05/31/2019 | 12:24am EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

31 May 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com Website:

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

CEO INCREASES STAKE IN JUPITER

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX.JMS) advises that its Chief Executive Officer, Priyank Thapliyal has today purchased 23,497,667 shares from EMG Jupiter L.P. in an off market transaction. This increases his stake from 1.73% to 2.93%, making him a top 10 shareholder of the Company.

The shares sold by EMG Jupiter L.P. are part of the tranche released from escrow upon publication of the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

The purchase evidences Priyank's confidence in the long term prospects of Jupiter and Tshipi and his commitment to growing his holding and aligning his interests with those of the Company and other shareholders.

An Appendix 3Y has also been lodged with full details of the change in Director's interest.

Further, Jupiter has been added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index as of 28 May 2019. Full details can be found at the following link: MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes.

Yours sincerely

Melissa North

Company Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:23:01 UTC
