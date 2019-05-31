Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jupiter Mines : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

PRIYANK THAPLIYAL

Date of last notice

18/07/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

31 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

33,939,917

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

23,497,667

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.29 per ordinary share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

57,437,584 ordinary fully paid shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Off-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
12:29aASX : MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 31 March 2019
PU
12:29aLLOYDS BANKING : Business confidence falls for first time in three months
PU
12:24aJUPITER MINES : CEO Increases Stake in Jupiter
PU
12:24aFAR EAST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
12:24aJUPITER MINES : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal
PU
12:20a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° Wins Best IR Company (Small cap) and Two Other Awards at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards
PU
12:20aSilver One to Commence Trading on OTCQB Marketplace
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aTHANH NAM CONSTRUCTION AND INVESTMENT JSC : Cotana Group implemented a resort real estate project in Hue
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
4Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
5GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About