Jupiter Mines : Change in substantial holding - Jupiter Mines Limited

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Jupiter Mines Limited (Company) ACN/ARSN ACN 105 991 740 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Jupiter Mines Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 105 991 740 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 30 / 05 /2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 17 / 04 / 2018 The previous notice was dated 17 / 04 / 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) 597,608,090 30.67% 298,804,044 15.25%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: