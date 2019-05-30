Log in
Jupiter Mines : Change in substantial holding - Jupiter Mines Limited

05/30/2019 | 09:44pm EDT

604

page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Jupiter Mines Limited (Company)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 105 991 740

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Jupiter Mines Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 105 991 740

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

30

/ 05 /2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

17

/ 04 / 2018

The previous notice was dated

17

/ 04 / 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)

597,608,090

30.67%

298,804,044

15.25%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

30/05/2019

Jupiter Mines Limited

Release from escrow of

N/A

298,804,044

298,804,044

298,804,044 from voluntary

ordinary shares

escrow restrictions under

voluntary escrow deeds,

being 50% of the escrowed

Shares referred to in the

Company's notice of initial

holder dated 17 April 2018

(Form 603 Notice).

604

page 2/2 15 July 2001

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class

and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number

of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Jupiter Mines

Pallinghurst Consolidated

Pallinghurst Consolidated

The restrictions on the disposal

72,922,686

72,922,686

Limited

(Cayman) Limited

(Cayman) Limited

of escrowed Shares under the

voluntary escrow deeds (refer

Jupiter Mines

POSCO Australia GP Pty Ltd

POSCO Australia GP Pty Ltd

56,022,160

56,022,160

Limited

Annexure A of Form 603

Jupiter Mines

HJM Jupiter L.P.

HJM Jupiter L.P.

Notice) give the Company a

49,131,714

49,131,714

Limited

relevant interest in the

escrowed Shares under section

Jupiter Mines

FRK Jupiter L.P.

FRK Jupiter L.P.

46,703,227

46,703,227

608(1)(c) of the Corporation

Limited

Act.

Jupiter Mines

EMG Jupiter L.P.

EMG Jupiter L.P.

42,723,031

42,723,031

Limited

The Company has no right to

Jupiter Mines

POSCO Australia Pty Ltd

POSCO Australia Pty Ltd

11,474,076

11,474,076

acquire the escrowed Shares or

Limited

to control the voting rights

Jupiter Mines

Priyank Thapliyal

Priyank Thapliyal

10,564,693

10,564,693

attached to the escrowed

Limited

Shares.

Jupiter Mines

Red Rock Resources plc

Red Rock Resources plc

9,262,457

9,262,457

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Jupiter Mines Limited

Level 10, 16 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Signature

print name Melissa North

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

31/05 /2019

604

page 3/2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000

GUIDE This guide does not form part of the prescribed form

and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 604.

Signature

Lodging period

Lodging Fee

Other forms to be completed

Additionalinformation

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Nil

Nil

Nil

  1. If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.
  2. This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.
  3. The person must give a copy of this notice:
    1. within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
    2. by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
      1. a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
      2. the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

Annexures

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

  1. use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
  2. show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
  3. number the pages consecutively
  4. print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
  5. identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
  6. endorse the annexure with the words:
    This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
  7. sign and date the annexure
    The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 01:43:01 UTC
