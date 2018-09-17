Jupiter Mines : Declares 14.5% Yielding H1 2019 Dividend

JUPITER DECLARES 14.5% YIELDING
H1 2019 DIVIDEND
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce an interim unfranked dividend of $0.05 per share. This equates to a near 100% payout ratio post South African withholding tax and Jupiter income tax payment.
The dividend record date is 24 September 2018 and will be paid on 10 October 2018. Please refer to the Notification of Dividend/Distribution released to ASX for full details.
Tshipi has continued to deliver exceptional performance, resulting in healthy returns for Jupiter shareholders since FY2017.
|
Unit
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
H1 2019
|
Jupiter distribution
|
A$ million
|
$71
|
$82
|
$98
|
Jupiter yield
|
%
|
10.5%
|
12.3%
|
14.5% 1
Jupiter has also been added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index, effective 24 September 2018.
"Jupiter aspires to be the ASX vehicle of choice for investors looking to achieve crude steel and evolving battery material exposure. Our primary focus remains to put substantial cash into the shareholders pocket every six months. We endeavour to deliver this by focusing on a simple growth strategy aimed at opportunistic sales expansion (Tshipi has a well-established infrastructure capable of delivering up to 5mtpa) and cost reductions at Tshipi. We will consider value-accretive options to increase our underlying stake in Tshipi as well as regional consolidation in the Kalahari basin", commented Jupiter's CEO Priyank
Thapliyal.
Jupiter's Chairman, Brian Gilbertson also remarked "I am delighted that Jupiter has declared such a healthy first dividend and delivered upon its key IPO undertaking. This is a result of Tshipi H1 sales materially exceeding the H1 estimate for the FY2019 business plan, along with robust manganese prices and cost reductions achieved over this period. The yield on distributions made by Jupiter since FY2017 to date are unprecedented in the mining industry".
