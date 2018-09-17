Jupiter Mines : Declares 14.5% Yielding H1 2019 Dividend

JUPITER DECLARES 14.5% YIELDING

H1 2019 DIVIDEND

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce an interim unfranked dividend of $0.05 per share. This equates to a near 100% payout ratio post South African withholding tax and Jupiter income tax payment.

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

The dividend record date is 24 September 2018 and will be paid on 10 October 2018. Please refer to the Notification of Dividend/Distribution released to ASX for full details.

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

Tshipi has continued to deliver exceptional performance, resulting in healthy returns for Jupiter shareholders since FY2017.

17 September 2018

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Unit FY2017 FY2018 H1 2019 Jupiter distribution A$ million $71 $82 $98 Jupiter yield % 10.5% 12.3% 14.5% 1

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Jupiter has also been added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index, effective 24 September 2018.

Email:info@jupitermines.com

Contacts:

Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 info@jupitermines.com

Email: info@jupitermines.com

"Jupiter aspires to be the ASX vehicle of choice for investors looking to achieve crude steel and evolving battery material exposure. Our primary focus remains to put substantial cash into the shareholders pocket every six months. We endeavour to deliver this by focusing on a simple growth strategy aimed at opportunistic sales expansion (Tshipi has a well-established infrastructure capable of delivering up to 5mtpa) and cost reductions at Tshipi. We will consider value-accretive options to increase our underlying stake in Tshipi as well as regional consolidation in the Kalahari basin", commented Jupiter's CEO Priyank

Thapliyal.

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors/Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon Yoon

Jupiter's Chairman, Brian Gilbertson also remarked "I am delighted that Jupiter has declared such a healthy first dividend and delivered upon its key IPO undertaking. This is a result of Tshipi H1 sales materially exceeding the H1 estimate for the FY2019 business plan, along with robust manganese prices and cost reductions achieved over this period. The yield on distributions made by Jupiter since FY2017 to date are unprecedented in the mining industry".

Yours sincerely

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer

Current Assets:

• World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

• Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

1.

Dividend yield for the half year to 31 August 2018, based on closing price of $0.345 on 14 September 2018.