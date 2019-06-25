Jupiter Mines : May 2019 Quarterly Report

Production, sales and financial information for the quarter ended 31 May 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

Jupiter has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine in the southern portion of the Kalahari manganese field.

Tshipi to pay a special dividend of R1.15 billion to its shareholders at the end of June.

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) ("Jupiter", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ended 31 May 2019.

Mining and Production

Mining for the quarter was behind forecast, mainly due to equipment issues and mining in difficult areas in the pit. Additional trucks will be mobilised towards the end of June and commissioned during July and an additional excavator will be mobilised and commissioned in June to assist with the catch up between July and December. Management remains confident that the high grade targets for the year will be met despite the backlog. Production for the quarter however was on target, with Tshipi producing 880,724 tonnes.

Tshipi's cost of production for the quarter was R30.47/dmtu, in line with FY2019 costs of R30.68/dmtu.

Safety

Tshipi recorded one lost time injury during the quarter. A drill rig assistant caught his hand in a rig resulting in a deep laceration to his wrist and hand. The incident was mainly related to working in the "line of fire" and inserting hands in between moving components. A number of campaigns have been implemented to address incident causes and other findings that were raised through inspections and hazard reporting by employees.

Logistics and Sales

High grade sales are slightly ahead of the forecast to date. Overall sales are ahead of forecast due to low grade product moved during the quarter, in order to capitalise on good market conditions. It is expected that future sales will align with the forecast for the remainder of the financial year.

The first quarter rail and road volumes realised were higher than expected, with road volumes ahead of plan due to the additional low grade product moved.

Corporate

The Tshipi Board declared a special dividend of R1.15 billion to its shareholders in May, to be paid end of June. It is expected that Tshipi will declare a further dividend for the remainder of the first half of FY2020, subject to manganese prices.

Mr Carel Malan has resigned from his position as Tshipi's Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities and will leave Tshipi in due course. Tshipi has commenced the process to recruit a suitable replacement. Mr Malan has been a fundamental part of Tshipi's success, and Jupiter thanks him for his valued efforts and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.