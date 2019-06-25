Log in
Jupiter Mines : May 2019 Quarterly Report

0
06/25/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

26 June 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933 Email: info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Q1 FY2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX.JMS) ("Jupiter", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ended 31 May 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tshipi production and sales in line with FY2020 business plan.
  • Tshipi to pay a special dividend of R1.15 billion to its shareholders at the end of June.
  • Jupiter's attributable cash $107 million (pre-tax and other commitments) at end of the quarter.

TSHIPI BORWA MANGANESE MINE (100% BASIS)

Jupiter has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi"), which operates the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine in the southern portion of the Kalahari manganese field.

Production, sales and financial information for the quarter ended 31 May 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

UNIT

Q1 FY2020

Q1 FY2019

FY2019

Mined volume

Bcm

2,715,849

2,509,466

11,234,344

Production

Tonnes

880,724

915,011

3,448,523

Sales

Tonnes

837,531

924,255

3,511,461

Average CIF price achieved

CIF,

6.01

7.19

6.41

(high grade lumpy)

USD/dmtu

Average cost of production

FOB,

30.47

28.24

30.68

ZAR/dmtu

Average exchange rate

USD/ZAR 1

14.30

12.15

13.53

Average exchange rate

AUD/ZAR 1

10.07

9.29

9.89

Sales revenue

AUD million 2

199.8

249.6

872.3

Earnings before interest, tax

AUD million 2

132.1

171.7

582.0

and depreciation ("EBITDA")

Net profit after tax

AUD million 2

87.0

112.8

379.0

Net cash from operating

AUD million 2

92.3

164.3

352.3

activities

Cash at bank

AUD million 2

143.0

181.0

54.5

Q1 FY2020 Quarterly Report

1

Mining and Production

Mining for the quarter was behind forecast, mainly due to equipment issues and mining in difficult areas in the pit. Additional trucks will be mobilised towards the end of June and commissioned during July and an additional excavator will be mobilised and commissioned in June to assist with the catch up between July and December. Management remains confident that the high grade targets for the year will be met despite the backlog. Production for the quarter however was on target, with Tshipi producing 880,724 tonnes.

Tshipi's cost of production for the quarter was R30.47/dmtu, in line with FY2019 costs of R30.68/dmtu.

Safety

Tshipi recorded one lost time injury during the quarter. A drill rig assistant caught his hand in a rig resulting in a deep laceration to his wrist and hand. The incident was mainly related to working in the "line of fire" and inserting hands in between moving components. A number of campaigns have been implemented to address incident causes and other findings that were raised through inspections and hazard reporting by employees.

Logistics and Sales

High grade sales are slightly ahead of the forecast to date. Overall sales are ahead of forecast due to low grade product moved during the quarter, in order to capitalise on good market conditions. It is expected that future sales will align with the forecast for the remainder of the financial year.

The first quarter rail and road volumes realised were higher than expected, with road volumes ahead of plan due to the additional low grade product moved.

Corporate

The Tshipi Board declared a special dividend of R1.15 billion to its shareholders in May, to be paid end of June. It is expected that Tshipi will declare a further dividend for the remainder of the first half of FY2020, subject to manganese prices.

Mr Carel Malan has resigned from his position as Tshipi's Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities and will leave Tshipi in due course. Tshipi has commenced the process to recruit a suitable replacement. Mr Malan has been a fundamental part of Tshipi's success, and Jupiter thanks him for his valued efforts and contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Q1 FY2020 Quarterly Report

2

MARKETING

Sales and financial information for Jupiter's marketing entity for the quarter ended 31 May 2019 and comparatives are presented below:

UNIT

Q1 FY2020

Q1 FY2019

FY2019

Sales

DMT

403,785

432,623

1,736,049

Average CIF price achieved (high grade lumpy)

CIF, USD/dmtu

6.09

7.04

6.31

Marketing fee income

AUD million 2

3.2

3.0

13.2

Gross profit

AUD million 2

3.2

3.0

13.2

EBITDA

AUD million 2

2.4

2.7

11.9

Net profit after tax

AUD million 2

1.8

2.7

9.5

Cash at bank

AUD million 2

16.1

11.2

6.5

CENTRAL YILGARN IRON ORE PROJECTS

No exploration or development activities were undertaken at the Mount Ida Magnetite or Mount Mason Hematite projects during the quarter. The Company does not plan to undertake any activities in the next quarter, other than continuation of the strategic review it has undertaken with in conjunction with Hartleys (ASX announcement: 25 March 2019).

CORPORATE

The Group's net consolidated cash balance decreased from $72,848,679 to $35,494,591 during the quarter, due to the Company's dividend payment in May. Jupiter's attributable cash (including its share of Tshipi cash) was $106,847,635 at the end of the May quarter, calculated as the net consolidated cash above and Jupiter's 49.9% share of Tshipi's cash balance.

Jupiter's Chief Financial Officer, Melissa North, was appointed Finance Director on 14 March 2019.

At the end of the quarter, 298,804,046 shares were released from voluntary escrow, with a further 298,804,044 shares remaining in voluntary escrow until Jupiter's half year financial statements are released at the end of October 2019, or upon trigger of the escrow release condition (ASX announcement: 14 May 2019).

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer

Notes:

  1. Average exchange rates per OANDA.
  2. Tshipi and Jupiter's marketing entity report in ZAR; Jupiter reports in AUD. Where necessary, figures have been converted using average exchange rates shown for each relevant period.
  3. All financial information presented in this report is unaudited.
  4. All amounts are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise defined. USD = United States Dollar; ZAR = South African Rand.
  5. The following abbreviations have been used through the report: bank cubic metre (bcm); financial year ended 28 February 2019 (FY2019); financial year ending 28 February 2020 (FY2020); dry metric tonne unit (dmtu); dry metric tonne (dmt); cost, insurance, freight (CIF); free on board (FOB); million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Q1 FY2020 Quarterly Report

3

APPENDIX 1 - SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

TENEMENT

PROJECT

LOCATION

BENEFICIAL

INTEREST

INTEREST

PERCENTAGE HELD

ACQUIRED

DISPOSED

DURING QUARTER

DURING QUARTER

G29/21

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G29/22

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G29/23

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

G37/36

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/78

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/79

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/81

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/99

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/100

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/106

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/116

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/117

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/118

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/119

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/120

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/121

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/122

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/123

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/131

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L29/132

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/214

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/215

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/216

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L36/217

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L37/203

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L57/45

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

L57/46

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

M29/408

Mount Mason

Western Australia

100%

-

-

M29/414

Mount Ida

Western Australia

100%

-

-

Q1 FY2020 Quarterly Report

4

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:26:11 UTC
