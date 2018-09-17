Log in
Jupiter Mines : Notification of Dividend / Distribution

09/17/2018 | 12:38am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

JMS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday September 17, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05000000

Ex Date

Friday September 21, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 24, 2018

Payment Date

Wednesday October 10, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

JMS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday September 17, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

JMS

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 24, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday September 21, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday October 10, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 22:37:06 UTC
