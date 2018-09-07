Jupiter Mines : S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance (JMS Inclusion)

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 24, 2018. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.

S&P/ASX 20 Index - No change.

S&P/ASX 50 Index - No Change.

S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018 Action Code Company Addition RWC Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited Removal PPT Perpetual Limited

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018 Action Code Company Addition BIN Bingo Industries Limited Addition ELD Elders Limited Removal GMA Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited Removal GXL Greencross Limited S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018 Action Code Company Addition AMI Aurelia Metals Limited Addition CUV Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Addition IGL Ive Group Limited Addition JMS Jupiter Mines Limited Addition KGN Kogan.Com Ltd Addition MNY Money3 Corporation Limited Addition MP1 Megaport Limited Addition NEA Nearmap Ltd Addition OMH OM Holdings Limited Addition PNI Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Addition PNV Polynovo Limited Addition PPS Praemium Limited Addition SEA Sundance Energy Australia Limited Addition WGN Wagners Holding Company Limited Removal AGI Ainsworth Game Technology Limited Removal BDR Beadell Resources Limited Removal IPD ImpediMed Limited Removal ISD Isentia Group Limited Removal ISU iSelect Limited Removal MNS Magnis Resources Limited Removal MOC Mortgage Choice Limited Removal RFG Retail Food Group Limited Removal SKT Sky Network Television Limited

S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018 Action Code Company Addition EHL Emeco Holdings Limited Addition HUB HUB24 Limited Removal AHY Asaleo Care Limited Removal GMA Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

