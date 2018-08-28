Jupiter Mines : Section 54 Lifted at Tshipi

SECTION 54 LIFTED AT TSHIPI
JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that following Tshipi management's meeting with the South African Department of Mineral Resources ("DMR") on Monday 27 August, the Section 54 Notice served on the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine has been lifted.
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Announcement
The DMR are satisfied with the remedial measures put in place by the Tshipi management team. Management will consider further improvements to its processes and operations as suggested by the DMR.
28 August 2018
Drilling, blasting and mining operations are now returning to normal.
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Level 10
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Yours sincerely
Tel: +61 8 9346 5500
Fax: +61 8 9481 5933
Email:info@jupitermines.com
Contacts:
Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 info@jupitermines.com
Email: info@jupitermines.com
Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer
Website: www.jupitermines.com
Directors/Officers
Brian Gilbertson
Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon Yoon
Melissa North
Issued Capital:
Shares:
1,958,991,033
Current Assets:
Disclaimer
Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:51:05 UTC