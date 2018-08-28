Log in
Jupiter Mines : Section 54 Lifted at Tshipi

08/28/2018 | 02:52am CEST

SECTION 54 LIFTED AT TSHIPI

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that following Tshipi management's meeting with the South African Department of Mineral Resources ("DMR") on Monday 27 August, the Section 54 Notice served on the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine has been lifted.

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

The DMR are satisfied with the remedial measures put in place by the Tshipi management team. Management will consider further improvements to its processes and operations as suggested by the DMR.

28 August 2018

Drilling, blasting and mining operations are now returning to normal.

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Yours sincerely

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email:info@jupitermines.com

Contacts:

Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 info@jupitermines.com

Email: info@jupitermines.com

Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors/Officers

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon Yoon

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Shares:

1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:51:05 UTC
