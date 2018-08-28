Jupiter Mines : Section 54 Lifted at Tshipi

SECTION 54 LIFTED AT TSHIPI

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that following Tshipi management's meeting with the South African Department of Mineral Resources ("DMR") on Monday 27 August, the Section 54 Notice served on the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine has been lifted.

The DMR are satisfied with the remedial measures put in place by the Tshipi management team. Management will consider further improvements to its processes and operations as suggested by the DMR.

28 August 2018

Drilling, blasting and mining operations are now returning to normal.

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer

