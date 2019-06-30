Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jupiter Mines : Shareholders to Commit to Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

1 July 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com Website:

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

SHAREHOLDERS TO COMMIT TO SHARES

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) advises that Pallinghurst Consolidated (Cayman) Limited and EMG Jupiter L.P. have now fully exited from their first tranche of escrowed shares. The other shareholders with escrowed shares have no current intention to sell their first tranche shares in the near term.

The balance of the escrowed shares (second tranche) are to be released following the publication of Jupiter's Half Year to 31 August 2019 financial statements (due by 31 October 2019), or on the escrow trigger condition detailed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

As stated in the announcement of 23 May 2019, Tshipi has now paid a special dividend of R1.15bn to its shareholders, of which Jupiter has received R545,157,500 (~A$55m).

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 23:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:48pJUPITER MINES : Shareholders to Commit to Shares
PU
07:44pOil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal
RE
07:43pFROM LAST MAN IN TO LAST MAN STANDING : Nate Lashley Wins Inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic
PU
07:38pMINBOS RESOURCES : Ambato Soil Sampling Results
PU
07:33pNAVARRE MINERALS : 01/07/2019 – High-grade gold up to 131g/t in drilling at Tandarra
PU
07:32pFrom shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
RE
07:23pPRIDE IS POWER : PVH Corp. Celebrates Individuality at WorldPride 2019 — 06.30.19
PU
07:20pCentral Petroleum Limited Range 4 Spuds
AW
07:13pBCI MINERALS : Mardie Advances to NAIF Funding Due Diligence Stage
PU
07:08pRIO TINTO : appoints new Group executive, Legal
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..
3HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : First Win for Honda F1 in the Hybrid PU Era
4PVH CORPORATION : PRIDE IS POWER: PVH Corp. Celebrates Individuality at WorldPride 2019
5AUDI AG : AUDI : Horst Hanschur - Biography

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About