Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Declares R2.0 billion Dividend

09/10/2018 | 03:07am CEST

TSHIPI DECLARES R2.0 BILLION

H1 2019 DIVIDEND

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that the Board of Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Tshipi") has resolved to distribute a R2.0 billion H1 2019 dividend to its shareholders. Combined with a R115 million dividend payable, Jupiter will receive R1,057,493,815 from Tshipi, net of withholding taxes. Jupiter has already received R40 million from its marketing entity for H1 2019.

Announcement

10 September 2018

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Level 10

Jupiter is currently undertaking a simplification of the holding company structure for its Tshipi investment. This involves the migration of Jupiter Kalahari from Luxembourg to Australia. Full details of the Jupiter distribution will be announced to shareholders once this process is completed.

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email:info@jupitermines.com

Yours sincerely

Contacts:

Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 info@jupitermines.com

Email: info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com

Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer

Directors/Officers

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon Yoon

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Shares:

1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:06:03 UTC
