Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Declares R2.0 billion Dividend

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that the Board of Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Tshipi") has resolved to distribute a R2.0 billion H1 2019 dividend to its shareholders. Combined with a R115 million dividend payable, Jupiter will receive R1,057,493,815 from Tshipi, net of withholding taxes. Jupiter has already received R40 million from its marketing entity for H1 2019.

10 September 2018

Jupiter is currently undertaking a simplification of the holding company structure for its Tshipi investment. This involves the migration of Jupiter Kalahari from Luxembourg to Australia. Full details of the Jupiter distribution will be announced to shareholders once this process is completed.

Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer

