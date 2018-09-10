Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Declares R2.0 billion Dividend

TSHIPI DECLARES R2.0 BILLION
H1 2019 DIVIDEND
JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") is pleased to announce that the Board of Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Tshipi") has resolved to distribute a R2.0 billion H1 2019 dividend to its shareholders. Combined with a R115 million dividend payable, Jupiter will receive R1,057,493,815 from Tshipi, net of withholding taxes. Jupiter has already received R40 million from its marketing entity for H1 2019.
Announcement
10 September 2018
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Level 10
Jupiter is currently undertaking a simplification of the holding company structure for its Tshipi investment. This involves the migration of Jupiter Kalahari from Luxembourg to Australia. Full details of the Jupiter distribution will be announced to shareholders once this process is completed.
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 9346 5500
Fax: +61 8 9481 5933
Email:info@jupitermines.com
Yours sincerely
Contacts:
Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 info@jupitermines.com
Email: info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com
Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer
Directors/Officers
Brian Gilbertson
Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon Yoon
Melissa North
Issued Capital:
Shares:
1,958,991,033
Current Assets:
Disclaimer
Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 01:06:03 UTC