Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Operations During South Africa Lockdown

03/26/2020 | 06:18pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

27 March 2020

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Phone: +61 8 9346 5500

Email: info@jupitermines.com

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

TSHIPI OPERATIONS DURING

SOUTH AFRICA LOCKDOWN

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) confirms that the 21 day lockdown in South Africa commenced yesterday. Operations at the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine ("Tshipi"), as well as manganese ore exports, will be suspended during the 3 week period, ending on 16 April. Critical maintenance, security and dewatering of the pit (essential services) will continue to ensure that Tshipi can expeditiously bring its production back post lockdown. Please also refer to the accompanying Media Statement from The Minerals Council South Africa.

Tshipi has no debt, has flexible contracts and has sufficient cash reserves to keep the mine under care and maintenance during the lockdown, at a cost currently estimated to be ZAR25 million.

Jupiter will release its preliminary final results by 30 April 2020, at which time any final FY2020 dividend will also be declared.

Both Jupiter and Tshipi are committed to taking all measures to keep its staff and contractors safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jupiter will continue to update the market when any further information is available.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 22:17:02 UTC
