Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Operations During South Africa Lockdown

JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Announcement
27 March 2020
TSHIPI OPERATIONS DURING
SOUTH AFRICA LOCKDOWN
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) confirms that the 21 day lockdown in South Africa commenced yesterday. Operations at the Tshipi Borwa Manganese Mine ("Tshipi"), as well as manganese ore exports, will be suspended during the 3 week period, ending on 16 April. Critical maintenance, security and dewatering of the pit (essential services) will continue to ensure that Tshipi can expeditiously bring its production back post lockdown. Please also refer to the accompanying Media Statement from The Minerals Council South Africa.
Tshipi has no debt, has flexible contracts and has sufficient cash reserves to keep the mine under care and maintenance during the lockdown, at a cost currently estimated to be ZAR25 million.
Jupiter will release its preliminary final results by 30 April 2020, at which time any final FY2020 dividend will also be declared.
Both Jupiter and Tshipi are committed to taking all measures to keep its staff and contractors safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
Jupiter will continue to update the market when any further information is available.
Priyank Thapliyal
Priyank Thapliyal
Director and Chief Executive Officer