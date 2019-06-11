Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Signs Agreement with South32 to Mine Barrier Pillar

JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Announcement
11 June 2019
Registered Office:
Level 10
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 9346 5500
Fax: +61 8 9481 5933
Email: info@jupitermines.com Website:
www.jupitermines.com
Directors & Officers:
Brian Gilbertson
Paul Murray
Andrew Bell
Priyank Thapliyal
Yeongjin Heo
Melissa North
Issued Capital:
Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033
Current Assets:
-
World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
-
Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects
TSHIPI SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH32
TO MINE BARRIER PILLAR
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to report that Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi") has signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan manganese mines ('the Agreement").
The Agreement will commence on 1 August 2019 and will expire on the date which ore mining has been completed by both parties and respective rehabilitation obligations in each party's mining area have been completed in accordance with environmental legislation and agreements.
Tshipi's ore extraction period is expected to be 24 months. A revised mining plan and budget is currently being prepared and the Company will advise any material changes.
Yours sincerely
Priyank Thapliyal
Chief Executive Officer