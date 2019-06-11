Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Signs Agreement with South32 to Mine Barrier Pillar

TSHIPI SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH32

TO MINE BARRIER PILLAR

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to report that Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi") has signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan manganese mines ('the Agreement").

The Agreement will commence on 1 August 2019 and will expire on the date which ore mining has been completed by both parties and respective rehabilitation obligations in each party's mining area have been completed in accordance with environmental legislation and agreements.

Tshipi's ore extraction period is expected to be 24 months. A revised mining plan and budget is currently being prepared and the Company will advise any material changes.

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer