Jupiter Mines : Tshipi Signs Agreement with South32 to Mine Barrier Pillar

06/11/2019 | 12:38am BST

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

11 June 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com Website:

www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

TSHIPI SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH32

TO MINE BARRIER PILLAR

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to report that Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Proprietary Limited ("Tshipi") has signed an agreement with South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) to mine the barrier pillar between the Tshipi Borwa and Mamatwan manganese mines ('the Agreement").

The Agreement will commence on 1 August 2019 and will expire on the date which ore mining has been completed by both parties and respective rehabilitation obligations in each party's mining area have been completed in accordance with environmental legislation and agreements.

Tshipi's ore extraction period is expected to be 24 months. A revised mining plan and budget is currently being prepared and the Company will advise any material changes.

Yours sincerely

Priyank Thapliyal

Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:37:02 UTC
