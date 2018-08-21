Log in
Jupiter Mines : Update of Shareholder Details - Mail Out and Email Broadcast

08/21/2018 | 06:02am CEST

ASX Market Announcements Office

21 August 2018

UPDATE OF SHAREHOLDER DETAILS - MAIL OUT AND EMAIL BROADCAST

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX: JMS) encloses sample copies of a mail out and email broadcast to Jupiter shareholders, which its share registry will send to shareholders today.

Yours sincerely

Melissa North Company Secretary Jupiter Mines Limited

SAMPLEONLY

ACN 105 991 740

All Registry communications to:

Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia

Telephone: +61 1300 554 474

Facsimile: +61 2 9287 0303

ASX Code: JMS

Email:registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Website:www.linkmarketservices.com.au

ADDRESS LINE 1

ADDRESS LINE 2

ADDRESS LINE 3

ADDRESS LINE 4

ADDRESS LINE 5

ADDRESS LINE 6

SRN/HIN:

Dear Shareholder,

Update Your Tax File Number and Bank Details

If you have not already done so, please update your Tax File Number ("TFN") and Payment Details with Jupiter's share registry, Link Market Services. Our records indicate you have recorded either your TFN or Payment instruction or neither. Please ensure both your TFN and Payment instructions are updated.

Please also provide your Australian Business Number ("ABN") if your shares are held under a company name.

Note regarding TFN/ABN/Exemption: Where shareholders registered in Australia have not supplied their Tax File Number, Australian Business Number or Exemption, we must deduct tax at the top marginal rate plus Medicare levy from unfranked and/or partially franked dividends paid to those shareholders.

The quickest way to update your Payment Details with our share registry is online.

  • 1. Visitwww.linkmarketservices.com.auand click on "Investor Login" to take you to the Investor Centre

  • 2. You may wish to set up a Portfolio* to easily manage multiple holdings

    * Setting up a portfolio login allows you to easily manage your holdings across a number of issuers for whom Link acts as the Share Registry

  • 3. If you do not have a Portfolio login, please login using the Single Holding login

  • 4. Key in Jupiter Mines Limited or JMS in the Issuer Name field

  • 5. Enter your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN). This is located on the top right hand side of the front of this letter

  • 6. Enter your postcode or, if your registered address is overseas, click on the OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA link to look up your country of residence

  • 7. Type in the security code, click on the box regarding the terms and conditions, click on Login

  • 8. Click on Payments & Tax

  • 9. Update Payment instructions and Tax details.

Yours sincerely

Melissa North

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer Jupiter Mines Limited

SAMPLEONLY

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:01:07 UTC
