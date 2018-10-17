JupiterMLP Receives Funding To Advance Construction of Permian-to-Gulf Coast Crude Oil Pipeline

JupiterMLP,
LLC (Jupiter), a privately held midstream company that provides
crude oil producers and gas plants with logistics and offtake solutions,
today announced that it has secured a funding commitment from Charon
System Advisors sufficient to build the 1,000,000 barrel per day
capacity Jupiter Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Port of
Brownsville, Texas.
In addition to the Jupiter Pipeline, the company is constructing a crude upgrading, processing and export terminal capable of loading VLCCs on approximately 270 acres of land located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas .
Expected to be operational in late third quarter of 2020 with
origination points near Midland, Pecos and Crane, Texas and offtake
points near Three Rivers, Texas, Jupiter has completed engineering,
design, and right-of-way planning for the pipeline. As designed, it will
be the only pipeline out of the Permian Basin that can access all three
deep water ports in Texas (Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville) and
will have direct access to a fully capable VLCC loading facility.
Charon’s investment comes on the heels of Jupiter announcing in May that
it had secured all initial governmental and regulatory permits to
load/unload vessels of up to 65,000 deadweight tons or Panamax sized
vessels at the Jupiter Export Terminal. Jupiter had already secured
permits to construct more than 2.8 million barrels of storage in
Brownsville and has additional permits on file to increase its storage
footprint to more than 6 million barrels, of the potential 10 million
barrels of storage capacity. The company is also in the final stages of
securing a permit to construct a 170,000 barrel per day processing
facility which is designed to process light U.S. Shale crude into
on-spec U.S. gasoline and ultralow sulphur diesel.
Albert Johnson, president of Jupiter Pipeline LLC, commented: “With the
backing by Charon and the firm commitments that Jupiter has already
secured on the Jupiter Pipeline, we will be holding an open season for
the remaining capacity in November.”
Tom Ramsey, CEO of Jupiter, added: “From our first purchase crude oil
business and Jupiter Transport trucking company, to construction of the
Jupiter pipeline, its connections in the Permian and the ability to load
VLCCs offshore near Brownsville, we are executing on our long-term,
global strategy of connecting the ‘Wellhead to the World’.”
Adrayll Askew, Partner of Charon, added: “We are excited about our
investment in the Jupiter pipeline along with Jupiter management and our
investment partners. We are fully committed to Jupiter’s long term
global strategy that focuses on integration of the midstream supply
chain and distribution of Permian crude oil to the world.”
Management team changes
-
John Calce, Jupiter’s Founder and President of JupiterMLP, LLC was
appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 1st.
-
Albert Johnson, who joined Jupiter in March 2018 as Executive VP of
Business Development was appointed President of Jupiter Pipeline, LLC
effective October 1st.
About JupiterMLP
JupiterMLP is a private company that provides Permian Basin producers
and gas plants with crude oil and plant condensate logistics and offtake
solutions from the wellhead to the world. Jupiter Marketing & Trading is
an active first purchaser of both high and low gravity crude and plant
condensate in New Mexico and West Texas. Jupiter Transport’s crude oil
and condensate hauling business and strategically located terminals
connect the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast refining markets. In
addition to the Jupiter Pipeline, the company is constructing a crude
upgrading, processing and export terminal capable of loading VLCCs on
approximately 270 acres of land located in the Port of Brownsville,
Texas and it is also an active seller of refined products in Mexico. For
more information on Jupiter, visit http://www.jupitermlp.com.
About Charon System Advisors
Charon System Advisors is the energy specialized affiliate of Spinel
Investment Company, a private investment firm that specializes in owning
and operating high-value logistics and distribution businesses.
Charon invests in energy and infrastructure assets with substantial
growth potential and significant current income, where it can support
senior management in driving rapid growth and improvement through
operational and strategic change.
