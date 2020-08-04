Log in
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in August 2020

08/04/2020 | 09:26am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member of Jushi, will participate at two upcoming conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets 40th Annual Growth Conference is being held on August 11-13, 2020. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00am EDT and he will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.
     
  • Needham Virtual Cannabis 1x1 Conference is being held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Mr. Mauff will host one-on-one investor meetings that day.

For more information about the conferences, request a conference invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
