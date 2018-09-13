Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Just Announced: Historic Exhibition of Animals in Japanese Art

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 12:16am CEST

Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a press conference today, the National Gallery of Art, Washington, announced The Life of Animals in Japanese Art. The first exhibition devoted to the subject, it covers 16 centuries (from the sixth century to the present day) and a wide variety of media—sculpture, painting, lacquerwork, ceramic, metalwork, textile, and the woodblock print. On view from May 5 through July 28, 2019, the exhibition will feature 315 works, drawn from Japanese and American public and private collections. Many of the nearly 180 works traveling from Japan are masterpieces that rarely—if ever—leave that country, including seven designated as an Important Cultural Property by the Japanese government. The artists represented range from Sesson Shūkei, Itō Jakuchū, Soga Shōhaku, Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Kuniyoshi, to Okamoto Tarō, Kusama Yayoi, Issey Miyake, Nara Yoshitomo, and Murakami Takashi.

This historic exhibition is co-organized by the National Gallery of Art, Washington, the Japan Foundation, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), with special cooperation from the Tokyo National Museum, and curated by Robert T. Singer, curator and department head, Japanese art, LACMA, and Masatomo Kawai, director, Chiba City Museum of Art, in consultation with a team of esteemed historians of Japanese art. LACMA is presenting an abbreviated version of the exhibition, titled Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art from September 8 through December 8, 2019. The Gallery’s presentation of the exhibition, covering 18,000 square feet in the East Building Concourse, is organized into thematic sections that explore the various roles animals have played in the art of Japan. A fully illustrated catalog is being published in association with Princeton University Press.

For a full press release and images please visit nga.gov/press.

0_medium_4874-239.jpg
Deer Bearing Symbols of the Kasuga Deities, Nanbokuchō period, 14th century, bronze, Hosomi Museum


2_medium_4874-390.jpg
Kano School, Goshawk Mews, Edo period, c.1675, ink and color on paper; mounted as a six-fold screen, Philadelphia Museum of Art: Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas J. Cooper, 1978


4_medium_nga-pin-blue-on-white.jpg.jpg


Attachments 

Isabella Bulkeley
National Gallery of Art
202-842-6864
i-bulkeley@nga.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aMASTERCARD : Retail sales decline in June, but clothing and pharmaceuticals perform positively
AQ
01:26aExquisite artefacts from Beijing's Forbidden City to be exhibited at Athens museum
AQ
01:23aALPHABET : 09.12.2018 Alphabet Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call more
PU
01:23aMETMINCO : Trading Halt
PU
01:22aBritain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
RE
01:22aINVESTORS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
BU
01:20aTOBACCO FREE FLORIDA : Response To FDA Declaration Of Youth E-Cigarette Use Epidemic
PR
01:20aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
01:17aB&G FOODS : Hershey to buy cheese puffs maker Pirate Brands for $420 million
RE
01:17aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Migrant workers at factories file complaint, cite safety, rights violations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
4Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT INC : DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : Trajectory Beverage Partners Marks New A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.