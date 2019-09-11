Just Associates Experts to Showcase Industry-Leading MPI Cleanup, Ongoing Management Solutions at AHIMA19

Centennial, CO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient data integrity experts from Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, will be at the 2019 Annual AHIMA Convention & Exhibit to provide insights into best practices for Master Patient Index (MPI) clean-up. During the conference, taking place September 15-18, 2019, at McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago, Just Associates (Booth #2012) will also showcase IDManage®, which delivers ongoing support to maintain an MPI’s data integrity without draining internal resources.



IDManage leverages both technology and Just Associates’ unique data integrity expertise to rapidly identify, validate, and reconcile duplicate records before they can infiltrate and contaminate downstream and outside systems. IDManage can deliver cost savings as high as 40%. It is the focus of “IDManage: An Innovative Approach to Ongoing Duplicate Record Management,” which takes place on September 17 at 12:15 p.m. (CT) in the McCormick Place - HIM Expert Theater Andersonville. Presented by Rachel Podczervinski, MS, RHIA, Just Associates’ Director of Identity Solutions, and the HIM Assistant Director of a large west coast health system, the presentation examines the benefits the health system has experienced from turning ongoing MPI management over to Just Associates.

“Duplicate records remain an intractable problem throughout the healthcare industry. Recently, Black Book Research projected that the typical MPI has a duplicate rate of 18%, which can cost nearly $1,200 per record in added clinical and administrative expenses,” said Lora Hefton, Just Associates’ COO and Vice President of Operations. “Just Associates offers a new approach that starts with crafting a creative, cost-effective MPI management strategy to quickly resolve numerous possible duplicate records and then delivers solutions to maintain the ongoing integrity of patient data.”

To learn more about Just Associates’ MPI clean-up services and IDManage, visit Booth #2012 at AHIMA and speak with one of the firm’s data integrity experts. While at the booth, play the “Money Tree Trivia” game for a chance to win prizes, including Apple AirPods.

About Just Associates, Inc.

A recognized leader in health information data integrity and management for over 17 years, Just Associates, Inc. (www.justassociates.com) is a healthcare data integration consulting firm that delivers superior value to its clients through improved patient matching. Just Associates has the process expertise and systems knowledge to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that improve clients’ financial outcomes and business processes, support delivery of quality patient care, and meet the expectations of diverse stakeholders through improved data integrity.

Elizabeth Goar

813-333-2844

liz@npccs.com