Just Associates Taps Robin Gates as Vice President of Sales

Centennial, CO, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, announced today that Robin Gates, RHIA, has joined its sales team. As vice president of sales for the southern region, Gates oversees business development for the firm’s comprehensive suite of data integrity consulting services and solutions.



Gates brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to her new role with Just Associates, where she manages business development activities for new and existing clients. She has a rich background in health information management (HIM) and has worked with both provider organizations and vendor companies.

“Robin has established outstanding credentials over the years and is dedicated to helping her clients improve business processes, reduce costs and, most importantly, improve patient care,” said Beth Just, MBA, RHIA, FAHIMA, co-founder and president of Just Associates. “Just Associates shares these goals and looks forward to Robin’s contributions to our clients’ objectives of leveraging clean MPIs and accurate patient matching for improved clinical care and safety.”

Before joining Just Associates, Gates was a senior healthcare sales executive at NextGate Solutions, Inc., where she focused on business development for the EMPI and Provider software solutions in the southeast territory. Previously, she spent 15 years with QuadraMed, selling solutions that addressed coding and compliance, records management and patient identity management.

“Just Associates shares my commitment to resolving the industry’s patient matching challenge and guiding client organizations toward cost-effective and highly accurate MPI support services and solutions,” said Gates. “It’s exciting to be part of an outstanding team that has earned some of the HIM industry’s highest honors.”

Gates holds a Bachelor of Science in HIM Health Information Management from Indiana University and AHIMA’s Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) credential. She is a member of the Georgia and Tennessee state AHIMA organizations, as well as the AHIMA Standards Task Force focused on aligning HIM business practices and capabilities of standards-based HIT products.

About Just Associates, Inc.

A recognized leader in health information data integrity and management for over 16 years, Just Associates, Inc. (www.justassociates.com) is a healthcare data integration consulting firm that delivers superior value to its clients through improved patient matching. Just Associates has the process expertise and systems knowledge to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that improve clients’ financial outcomes and business processes, support delivery of quality patient care, and meet the expectations of diverse stakeholders through improved data integrity.





Liz Goar 813-333-2844 liz@npccs.com