Just Desserts : CEO Mendes Announces Approval for Vegan Certification

05/18/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Just Desserts Vegan Desserts have earned the Certified Vegan Logo, affirming that Just Desserts vegan products do not contain animal products or byproducts and have not been tested on animals. “The VEGAN.ORG certification validates that our vegan products fully conform to strict Vegan standards, and we elected to utilize the leading independent Vegan certification to provide this assurance to our customers” noted Michael Mendes, CEO of Just Desserts. The certified logo is easily visible to consumers interested in vegan products and helps vegans to shop without constantly consulting ingredient lists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005667/en/

Just Desserts launches a new line of certified vegan cupcakes (Photo: Business Wire)

Just Desserts launches a new line of certified vegan cupcakes (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have seen a significant interest from our retail partners, as consumers look for products that are safe for their children as well as their friends” according to Jarett Peppard, VP of Just Desserts. “Since Just Desserts is a treenut and peanut free bakery and vegan products are free from Dairy and Eggs, we offer an exceptional dessert solution”. In order for a product to be approved for Vegan Certification it must not contain meat, fish, fowl, animal by-products, egg products, milk products, honey bee products, insects or products from insects such as silk or dyes, or sugar filtered with bone char. Products must not have involved animal testing of ingredients or finished products by the supplier and may not be tested in the future. In order to be certified, products may not contain any animal-derived GMOs or animal-derived genes used to manufacture products.

“We were required to have approval by the Vegan Awareness Foundation that acceptable steps are being taken to thoroughly clean and sanitize all surfaces, utensils, and machinery used between vegan and non-vegan production cycles to minimize cross-contamination” according to Ana Speros, Director of Marketing. “The certification process was extensive, and involved our raw material suppliers, which we believe is critical to protect the interest of our consumers.”

Just Desserts has fourteen vegan desserts they offer in the US, and are now launching a new line of vegan cupcakes.

About Just Desserts
Just Desserts is a nut-free artisan-inspired baking company that makes premium desserts sold from coast to coast. Just Desserts was founded in San Francisco in 1974 with a passion for making delicious clean label desserts that are hand-crafted and made from scratch.

For more information, visit: JustDesserts.com


© Business Wire 2020
