Just Eat Conference Call Transcript Made Available by Cat Rock Capital

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat
Rock”), a long-term oriented investment firm and beneficial owner of
approximately 13.0 million shares of the common stock of Just Eat plc
(“Just Eat” or the “Company”) (LSE:JE), today released a transcript of
the conference call with sell-side analysts it hosted on 11 February
2019 to discuss Just Eat’s CEO search and merger opportunities.
Representatives from twenty-two institutions participated in the call.
The transcript of this call, along with Cat Rock’s previously released
open letters to the Just Eat Board, can be downloaded and read in full
at JustEatMustDeliver.com.
Alex Captain, Founder and Managing Partner of Cat Rock Capital
Management LP, commented:
“We would like to thank all those who participated in our conference
call regarding the Just Eat CEO search and merger opportunities last
week. We are making the transcript of this call available to all Just
Eat shareholders to continue the productive engagement that investors
have had with the Board over the last few months.
“Since we sent our open letter on 11 February, we have spoken with many
Just Eat shareholders and have been pleased to see strong support for
our proposals. We have been particularly encouraged to hear that several
other Just Eat shareholders have written to the Board to express their
view that the Company needs executives with online food delivery
experience and that it should be actively engaging in merger discussions
with well-run industry peers.
“Just Eat needs management with industry experience to achieve its
potential. We and other shareholders believe the Board would be
repeating a grave mistake by experimenting with yet another industry
outsider as CEO.
“Conversely, the Board could generate significant value by negotiating a
merger that provides Just Eat shareholders with world-class management,
proven delivery capabilities, a premium, and continued equity
participation in Just Eat’s future value creation.
“We look forward to continuing our discussions with other long-term Just
Eat shareholders to help the Company achieve its great potential.”
Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cat Rock Capital
Management LP.
About Cat Rock Capital Management LP
Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm
that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments,
foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a
select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that
emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in
Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain, a former
Partner at Tiger Global Management.
