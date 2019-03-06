Log in
Just Eat sees margin improvement after 2018 revenue rises 43 percent

03/06/2019 | 03:18am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Online takeaway service Just Eat Plc said it would improve its margin this year after revenue rose 43 percent to 779.5 million pounds and underlying core earnings grew by 6 percent in 2018.

The British company, which has faced calls from shareholder Cat Rock to merge with an online delivery rival, said it now expected to grow its marketplace margin year-on-year and to see its Canadian business, SkipTheDishes, reporting its first full-year underlying earnings.

For the overall business revenue underlying core earnings rose 6 percent to 173.9 million pounds in 2018.

Shares were down 4.5 percent at 0809 GMT.

It said it expected to report full-year 2019 revenue in the range 1.0-1.1 billion pounds and underlying core earnings of between 185 and 205 million pounds, both excluding its shares in online delivery firms in Brazil and Mexico.

Interim Chief Executive Peter Duffy said more than 4 million new customers ordered from Just Eat in 2018, taking its total number of active customers to 26 million.

"We have a clear plan for the year ahead," he said on Wednesday.

Duffy stepped into the role abruptly vacated by Peter Plumb in January, only 16 months after Plumb joined Just Eat and launched an investment drive that slowed earnings growth.

Plumb launched Just Eat's own delivery service to address intensifying competition from Deliveroo and Uber Eats, but the lack of a commitment to raise margins cost him the support of shareholder Cat Rock.

The activist investor, which also has a stakes in Dutch-listed Takeaway.com, said last month that Just Eat could generate "significant value" by negotiating a merger with one of its peers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

