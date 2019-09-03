Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Just Eat shareholder Eminence Capital to vote against Takeaway.com merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - A top-10 shareholder in Just Eat said on Tuesday it would vote against the British food delivery company's proposed 9 billion pound ($11 billion) merger with Takeaway.com, saying the deal undervalued Just Eat.

Eminence Capital, a U.S. asset management firm which owns 4.4% of Just Eat, said the merger had a sound strategic rationale but the financial terms of the deal were "grossly inadequate to Just Eat shareholders."

Last month Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com and rival Just Eat finalised the terms of a deal, first outlined in July, to create a global food delivery company to rival Uber Eats as the largest outside China.

The group, to be called Just Eat Takeaway.com, would be a market leader in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Investment firm Cat Rock, however, said on Tuesday Just Eat shareholders should vote for the merger unless a more "compelling and credible" counter-offer emerges.

"Voting against the Just Eat and Takeaway.com merger benefits no one but Just Eat's competitors," Cat Rock said in a statement https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c13f4c6e17ba3aca12b9686/t/5d6e5eef4f45fb00014f46f7/1567514352007/Cat+Rock+Capital+Press+Release+on+Just+Eat+plc+9-3-19+vFinal.pdf. The activist investor owns 3% of Just Eat’s shares and a 4.3% stake in Takeaway.com, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Cat Rock had been pushing Just Eat to merge with a rival such as Takeaway and has also stepped up its campaign for changes at the company.

The merger deal would see Just Eat shareholders receive 0.09744 new Takeaway.com shares for each of their shares. When it was announced on Aug. 5 it valued Just Eat at around 4.7 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).

However, as of Monday's closing prices, Just Eat's market capitalization was 5.33 billion pounds.

"It is clear to us that (Takeaway.com's) offer of a 15% premium to (Just Eat's) closing price on July 26 is highly opportunistic," said Ricky Sandler, chief executive and chief investment officer of Eminence.

"The proposed financial terms are far too favorable to (Takeaway.com) shareholders and far too unfavorable to (Just Eat) shareholders. Accordingly, we intend to vote against this arrangement," he said.

The merger deal, which is being carried out through a so-called scheme of arrangement, requires the support of 75% of Just Eat shareholders to go through.

Just Eat had no immediate comment. Its shares were 3.3% lower at 750.2 pence at 1306 GMT.

Last month Aberdeen Standard Investments, Just Eat's sixth-biggest investor with a 5.1% stake, according to Refinitiv data, also said the deal did not value the British company highly enough and it expected an improved offer to emerge.

(Reporting by James Davey in London and additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

By James Davey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUST EAT PLC -3.33% 750.4 Delayed Quote.32.21%
TAKEAWAY.COM -5.75% 81.1 Delayed Quote.46.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DBD, INS, EGBN AND EVH : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:38pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MAM Software Group, Inc. to Kerridge Commercial Systems is Fair to Shareholders
GL
02:37pJust Eat shareholder Eminence Capital to vote against Takeaway.com merger
RE
02:36pTHE LATEST : Union picks GM as target in contract talks
AQ
02:36pMIDDLEGROUND CAPITAL : Closes Fund I Above Hard Cap at $459.5 Million
BU
02:35pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis
PU
02:35pA&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Celebrates National Partnership with DoorDash
PU
02:35pTOYOTA BOSHOKU : Delta Kogyo and Toyo Seat establish the Joint Venture to manufacture Automotive Seats in the US
PU
02:35pFORUM ENERGY METALS : Commences Exploration At Love Lake Nickel- Copper-Platinum-Palladium Property, Saskatchewan
PU
02:35pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Dorian Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Financial Holding Sofina boosts investment operations with SimCorp Dimension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group