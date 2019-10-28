Just Launched - Noction Flow Analyzer Open Beta

Noction has just announced an Open Beta for its new network traffic analysis system - Noction Flow Analyzer (NFA). From now on, not only Noction customers but all interested parties have access to the new product’s open beta.

NFA is a flow-based monitoring and reporting software which collects, stores and presents traffic data across the entire network and protocols to network professionals for future analysis. The product enables engineers to optimize their networks and applications performance, control bandwidth utilization, do proper network capacity planning, perform detailed BGP peering and complete AS path analysis, improve security and minimize network incidents response time.

Noction’s flow traffic analysis system appeals to networks of all sizes, types, and complexity. NFA differentiates and stands out from the other products available on the market today by offering a perfect set of network traffic analysis capabilities, clear licensing terms with no limitations in terms of network devices, interfaces or sites and an envisioned price that any company would be able to afford.

NFA Capabilities:

Fast Data Processing

NFA’s 2 terabytes per second peak processing performance for a single DB query, allows obtaining even the most complex query results in a matter of seconds.

Flexible Reporting

The system allows to slice and dice flow data in a multitude of ways. Default, as well as custom widgets and dashboards, are equipped with a vast selection of sophisticated filtering and grouping options.

Complex Alerting System

NFA allows setting up a multitude of utilization, duration, and frequency-based alerts. Timely violation notifications can be received via email or specific Slack channels.

Comprehensive BGP Monitoring

The system offers real-time BGP path changes and reachability information as well as performance data between a specific AS and the Autonomous Systems of its clients and/or application providers. This BGP data can be used to find suitable peering candidates, diagnose policy misconfigurations, route flapping or other peering related issues.

Fast and Easy deployment

NFA’s software and hardware requirements are very modest. Fast and easy deployment process takes less than 15 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

Noction is completely open about NFA’s future pricing and licensing terms.

Clients will be free to start and stop using the product at any time. Past the 30-day free trial, NFA’s extensive functionality with no limitations in terms of network devices, interfaces or sites, as well as 24/7 support, will be offered at a flat $299/month rate - the industry’s most affordable subscription plan.

“We’ve put a lot of effort and time thoroughly researching and developing Noction Flow Analyzer. NFA offers a light and friendly design, an intuitive and simple user experience, strong performance, and, most importantly, lots and lots of ways to slice and dice network traffic data with a multitude of reporting and analysis options.

We wanted this to be a very accessible product from the time it was originally envisioned. Available at a low cost to small and large corporations alike. That’s been the main idea behind our new product – giving nearly every network professional at nearly every company a powerful and feature-rich alternative to expensive Network Traffic Analysis solutions out there on the market today."

stated John Strong, CEO at Noction.

A full launch is expected towards the end of Q1 2020. In the meantime, networks of all sizes are welcome to register and help refine the product. NFA Beta is open on a first-come, first-served basis. To get involved, head to https://noction.com/flow-analyzer or email info@noction.com

ABOUT NOCTION

Noction is an independent industry-leading technology company with the main area of expertise in network traffic analysis and BGP network performance automation, enabling enterprises to take full advantage of the maximum network performance for business-critical applications such as e-commerce, VoIP, and media streaming across IP networks. For more information, visit https://noction.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005568/en/