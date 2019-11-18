Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Just Like Me: Natalie Gonchars Book Improves Diversity in Childrens Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 07:05am EST

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- It is not a secret that young kids are very impressionable, and what they see on children's media will most likely make a big impact on how they will see and act out in the world, says author Natalie Gonchar. On October 24, Natalie's book, "Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair" (ISBN: 978-1612543154), was released, and it is now on the shelves at Barnes & Noble stores across the U.S.

Natalie Gonchar - Mr Gringles

DALLAS, Texas, Nov 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- It is not a secret that young kids are very impressionable, and what they see on children's media will most likely make a big impact on how they will see and act out in the world, says author Natalie Gonchar. On October 24, Natalie's book, "Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair" (ISBN: 978-1612543154), was released, and it is now on the shelves at Barnes & Noble stores across the U.S. Natalie, a high school student, wrote the book after noticing a lack of children's books featuring lead characters who have disabilities.

"When disabilities are portrayed in the media, storylines often focus on what a character can't do, instead of what they can do. I believe it's important to avoid those stereotypes and focus on realistic experiences, challenges, and victories instead," Gonchar said.

Unfortunately, the media has had a history of vastly under-representing minorities and people with disabilities. Until recently, very few books, television shows and movies featured characters who were not white, straight, and able-bodied. A study of award-winning children's books published from 1975 to 2009 revealed a disproportionately smaller percentage of children with disabilities and ethnic diversity compared to those shown in actual classroom numbers. Today the situation is a little better, but still, when people with disabilities are included in plotlines, they are often marginal characters-or, they are stigmatized with sad or dramatic stories.

Having a casual, reoccurring character, who also happens to have a disability, in children's media could help stop casual ableism found in kids and would mean so much to children with disabilities.

"We need more inclusionary books, where a character who has a disability is included, but the story is not about the disability," says Dr. Joan K. Blaska, a retired professor and author of "Using Children's Literature to Learn about Disabilities and Illness." Reading stories that include characters with mental or physical challenges, who are portrayed in a positive light, helps expand children's concepts of what is "normal," building empathy and acceptance.

"Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair" has already won the Gold Mom's Choice Award, a national award honoring excellence in family friendly media, and is currently under review for the Schneider Family Book award by the American Library Association (ALA). It is a wonderful story about a girl who finds strength to stand up to bullies and protect her friends.

Natalie is donating proceeds from the book's sales to Big Dreams Children's Foundation (BDCF), a nonprofit organization that provides financial and emotional support for kids with disabilities around the world.

If you're shopping for children this holiday season, consider "Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair," available at any Barnes & Noble. It's just one book, but it has the potential to impact many children-through its message, and its mission.

Learn more: https://www.nataliegonchar.com/

Buy online: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/mr-gringles-magical-wheelchair-natalie-gonchar/1130975328#/

Follow on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mrgringlesmagicalwheelchair/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mr_gringles_magical_wheelchair/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0905s2p-mrg-magical-wheelchr-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Cover, "Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair" by author Natalie Gonchar.

News Source: Natalie Gonchar

Related link: https://www.nataliegonchar.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/just-like-me-natalie-gonchars-book-improves-diversity-in-childrens-media/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20aNOTICE : Monetary Policy Announcement November 2019
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aEURO ZONE GROWTH HAS STABILISED, ECB STIMULUS WORKING AS INTENDED : Vasle
RE
07:15aVermontWeddings.com Celebrates New Ownership
SE
07:15aAirbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation
RE
07:15aSHARE : 18 November 2019 Directors' dealings
PU
07:13aCHORUS AVIATION INC. : - Voyageur and BendixKing Launch Dash 8-100/200/300 AeroVue Avionics Upgrade
AQ
07:10aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group