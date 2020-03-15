Just Salad : Shifts to 100% Digital Ordering to Meet Increased Delivery Demand, Ensure Safety of Customers & Team Members, and Support Social Distancing Guidelines

The healthy fast casual concept will temporarily suspend on-premise ordering and dining and offer pick-up and delivery services exclusively; delivery fees to be waived

Just Salad, the fast-casual concept serving healthy food at an affordable price, will temporarily suspend in-store dining and shift to 100% digital ordering, in a proactive step to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak and fulfill increasing delivery demand from customers working from home.

The following changes will be in effect as of close of business March 16:

New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Chicago locations will provide pick-up orders at the front door, with a 15-minute-or-your-money-back guarantee;

On-premise dining and ordering at these locations will be suspended until further notice;

All delivery fees through orders placed on Just Salad’s app or orderjustsalad.com will be waived. Phone orders can also be placed at 866-673-3757;

Contactless and Tamperproof Delivery will be implemented on all orders on the Just Salad app and orderjustsalad.com;

Delivery zones in New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia will be expanded.

“In light of recent events, and for the safety of our team members and valued customers, we have decided that the best and most efficient way to serve food right now is through pick-up and delivery orders,” said Founder and CEO Nick Kenner. “This change will support the social distancing guidelines issued by government officials and allow us to provide the highest level of service.”

The brand will offer free delivery through its app and website (orderjustsalad.com), along with a 15-minute guarantee on all pick-up orders. Just Salad’s menu will continue to be available on a number of third-party platforms, including Grubhub and Seamless. Customers placing pick-up orders will be greeted and served at the front door by a team member.

By temporarily removing in-store dining and ordering, the company will be able to expand its capacity to fulfill digital orders.

“By focusing solely on digital orders, our team can execute at an even higher level and is well-suited to handle the increased demand we expect from customers who are working from home,” Kenner said.

The company’s locations in North Carolina and Florida will remain open to in-store ordering for the time being but are prepared to shift to digital if needed.

The brand also introduced contactless delivery and tamper-proof packaging, to help minimize contact between customers, teammates, and delivery personnel. These services are automatically included for all orders. Contactless delivery involves couriers leaving deliveries on a customer’s doorstep or other chosen delivery location; the couriers will be calling all customers to confirm their delivery drop-off location.

“More than 1,000 employees and families depend on Just Salad as an employer,” Kenner said. “As we see more orders come in through our digital channels, these measures will help minimize impacts to their work schedules and maximize their safety. We are also providing an additional free meal to employees and their families, should their work schedules become impacted by the COVID-19 situation.”

Just Salad offers paid sick leave to all of its employees.

