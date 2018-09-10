Justice Arthur G. Scotland (Ret.) to Receive the American Inns of Court 2018 A. Sherman Christensen Award

The
Honorable Arthur G. Scotland has been selected to receive the
prestigious 2018 American Inns of Court A.
Sherman Christensen Award. The award will be presented to Scotland
by Judge Consuelo M. Callahan at the organization’s annual Celebration
of Excellence at the Supreme Court of the United States on October 20,
2018; the event will be hosted by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
Scotland is a former presiding justice of the California Court of
Appeal, Third Appellate District. He has been Of Counsel to the law firm
of Nielsen Merksamer since 2012, where he specializes in government law.
Scotland’s judicial career included more than 21 years on the California
Court of Appeal in Sacramento and almost two years as a judge of the
Superior Court of Sacramento County. Before his appointment to the bench
in 1987, he served as cabinet secretary to Governor George Deukmejian,
1983–1987, California Deputy Attorney General, 1976–1983, and Sacramento
County Deputy District Attorney, 1974–1976.
After retiring from the court in 2010, Scotland reactivated his license
to practice law and represented the president pro tempore of the Senate
and the Speaker of the Assembly in a successful lawsuit against the
state controller, regarding the constitutional requirements for passage
of a balanced budget bill.
Scotland has been a leader in the American Inns of Court for decades. An
Emeritus member of the Anthony M. Kennedy American Inn of Court in
Sacramento, he has been on the Inn’s executive committee for more than
20 years, chairs the membership committee, and recently served as a
master of ceremonies at the Inn’s 30th anniversary
celebration. As a member of the American Inns of Court Judicial Task
Force, Scotland helped to identify the benefits and challenges of
judicial participation in Inns and proposed a strategy and techniques
for recruiting and retaining judges as Inn members.
For several years, Scotland has organized and hosted a visit to
Sacramento for British barristers as part of the Pegasus Scholarship
Trust exchange program between the United States and the United Kingdom.
He speaks frequently to Inn and student groups about civility in public
and professional discourse.
Scotland graduated with honors from the University of the Pacific,
McGeorge School of Law, in 1974. In 2016, he was elected to serve on the
University’s Board of Regents.
The American
Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, inspires the
legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest
level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring. The
organization’s membership includes more than 31,000 federal, state, and
local judges; lawyers; law professors; and law students in nearly 380
chapters nationwide. More information is available at www.innsofcourt.org.
