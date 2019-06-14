Justice Memo Backs Mnuchin on Trump Tax Returns -- 2nd Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department backed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's refusal to turn over President Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

In a 33-page opinion released late Friday, the Office of Legal Counsel wrote that Mr. Mnuchin reasonably concluded that he couldn't satisfy the request from Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass), the committee chairman. The memo argues that the request was really designed to make the returns public, not to oversee the performance of the Internal Revenue Service.

"Treasury acts as part of a politically accountable branch with a constitutional duty to resist legislative intrusions upon executive power and therefore does not act under the same institutional constraints as the Judiciary," said the memo from Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel. "Here, because the Committee lacked a legitimate legislative purpose, its request did not qualify for the statutory exception to taxpayer confidentiality, and the law required Treasury to deny that request."

The Office of Legal Counsel, which is run by Mr. Engel, a Trump appointee, offers advice to the executive branch, but its guidance doesn't carry the force of law.

The release follows Mr. Mnuchin's promise weeks ago that the Justice Department memo would be released as soon as possible.

House Democrats and the Treasury Department have been tussling for months over the president's tax returns, and the dispute appears headed for federal court.

Under the tax code, returns are private, and government officials face prosecution if they release them. But under the same law, the Ways and Means Committee chairman can request and review any taxpayer's returns. It would take a separate committee vote to make any returns or information from them public. In April, Mr. Neal sought six years of Mr. Trump's tax returns and audit records, first by request and then by subpoena.

Mr. Mnuchin has refused, arguing that the request was unprecedented and outside the scope of congressional authority. Mr. Neal hasn't yet filed a lawsuit seeking to enforce the statute or his subpoena.

Under Supreme Court precedents, Congress can't expose personal information just to do so and needs a legitimate legislative purpose for its inquiries.

Mr. Neal and House Democrats have said they have such a purpose -- overseeing how well the IRS audits the president who oversees the tax agency. They argue that they are well within their constitutional authority and note that the statute requires Mr. Mnuchin to comply.

Rep. Don Beyer (D., Va.), a member of the Ways and Means Commitee, reiterated this stance on Friday after the Justice Department released its memo.

"The statute pointedly does not require that Congress have a legislative purpose to request individual tax returns, but the one given by Chairman Neal is unquestionably legitimate," Mr. Beyer said.

Presidents are subject to mandatory audits under an IRS procedure, and Mr. Trump has used the existence of audits, both before and after he became president, to refuse to release his tax returns.

In the memo, the Justice Department's lawyers point to years of statements from House Democrats about how they want to see the president's tax returns and make them public.

"No one could reasonably believe that the Committee seeks six years of President Trump's tax returns because of a newly discovered interest in legislating on the presidential-audit process," they wrote. "The Committee's request reflects the next assay in a long-standing political battle over the President's tax returns."

