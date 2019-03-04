Justin Simoncini Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Vice President of Business Development

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), one of the nation’s
leaders in high-quality dermatology, today announced the appointment of
Justin Simoncini as Vice President of Business Development effective
Feb. 18.
Mr. Simoncini joins ADCS with 15 years of experience in business
development, investment banking, and healthcare business leadership.
Most recently he was Global Vice President, Surgical Gloves at Cardinal
Health Inc. Before that he was Vice President of Strategy and Business
Development for Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. While there, he was
a board member of KEW Inc., a Cardinal portfolio company focused on
next-generation gene sequencing. Prior to Cardinal, Mr. Simoncini was
Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking for RBC Capital Markets
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also held corporate finance and
strategic planning positions at Pfizer Inc.
“We welcome Justin’s leadership of our Business Development efforts as
we continue to build the premier dermatology practice in the country,”
said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of ADCS.
“Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery supports a great portfolio of
high-quality practices in attractive markets,” said Mr. Simoncini. “I
look forward to helping ADCS establish itself as the clear leader in
dermatology.”
“We welcome Justin and look forward to welcoming the many new practices
that he will introduce to the ADCS family,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Chief
Executive Officer.
Mr. Simoncini received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the
University of Virginia; a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and
Management from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health; and
a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology
practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and
unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging
environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique and adhering
to superior patient safety and privacy standards. We strive to combine
the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and
technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve a
unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.
To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or inquire about employment
opportunities, visit www.advancedderm.com
or call 1-866-400-DERM.
