Justin Simoncini Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Vice President of Business Development

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), one of the nation’s leaders in high-quality dermatology, today announced the appointment of Justin Simoncini as Vice President of Business Development effective Feb. 18.

Mr. Simoncini joins ADCS with 15 years of experience in business development, investment banking, and healthcare business leadership. Most recently he was Global Vice President, Surgical Gloves at Cardinal Health Inc. Before that he was Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. While there, he was a board member of KEW Inc., a Cardinal portfolio company focused on next-generation gene sequencing. Prior to Cardinal, Mr. Simoncini was Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking for RBC Capital Markets and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also held corporate finance and strategic planning positions at Pfizer Inc.

“We welcome Justin’s leadership of our Business Development efforts as we continue to build the premier dermatology practice in the country,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of ADCS.

“Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery supports a great portfolio of high-quality practices in attractive markets,” said Mr. Simoncini. “I look forward to helping ADCS establish itself as the clear leader in dermatology.”

“We welcome Justin and look forward to welcoming the many new practices that he will introduce to the ADCS family,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Simoncini received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Virginia; a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Management from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health; and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

