Justin White Joins Willoughby Capital as Chief Financial Officer

Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC (“Willoughby”) today announced that Justin D. White has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Willoughby manages a global portfolio of venture capital, private equity, public market and real estate investments, supported by a group of dedicated investment professionals.

“Justin is a seasoned executive with deep expertise managing the infrastructure to support complex investment management firms,” said J. Morgan Rutman, President of Willoughby. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand our team and investment portfolio.”

Mr. White brings more than 20 years of experience to Willoughby. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Governors Lane LP. Prior to joining Governors Lane, he was Chief Financial Officer of Merchants’ Gate Capital. Mr. White began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bucknell University.

“I am thrilled to join Willoughby at this exciting time in its evolution as the firm continues to grow. Willoughby has a skilled and experienced team and a significant number of opportunities for investments across numerous asset classes. I look forward to contributing to its continued success,” said Justin White.

About Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC

Formed in 2009, Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC is the single family office founded by Daniel S. Och. The firm makes venture capital, private equity and public market investments across sectors globally with a broad mandate not beholden to traditional investment horizons.

