Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Justin White Joins Willoughby Capital as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC (“Willoughby”) today announced that Justin D. White has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Willoughby manages a global portfolio of venture capital, private equity, public market and real estate investments, supported by a group of dedicated investment professionals.

“Justin is a seasoned executive with deep expertise managing the infrastructure to support complex investment management firms,” said J. Morgan Rutman, President of Willoughby. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand our team and investment portfolio.”

Mr. White brings more than 20 years of experience to Willoughby. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Governors Lane LP. Prior to joining Governors Lane, he was Chief Financial Officer of Merchants’ Gate Capital. Mr. White began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bucknell University.

“I am thrilled to join Willoughby at this exciting time in its evolution as the firm continues to grow. Willoughby has a skilled and experienced team and a significant number of opportunities for investments across numerous asset classes. I look forward to contributing to its continued success,” said Justin White.

About Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC

Formed in 2009, Willoughby Capital Holdings, LLC is the single family office founded by Daniel S. Och. The firm makes venture capital, private equity and public market investments across sectors globally with a broad mandate not beholden to traditional investment horizons.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:18p2Q GDP Seen Declining Over 30% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:16pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Notification of share buyback
PU
02:16pAugmented Reality (AR) Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Adoption of AR-Enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:13pSTAR ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pBUSCAR : To Conduct Q&A Session with President and CEO of the Company
PR
02:11pMICHELIN : Press Release – 2020 First-half financial report availability
PU
02:11pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Keep Your Team Engaged During Change
PU
02:08pVAXART, INC. INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
02:07pInvestor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
3SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group