Justkapital : Change in substantial holding

The previous notice w as given to the company on

There w as a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in w hen last required, and w hen now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follow s:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting pow er (5) Person's votes Voting pow er (5) FPO 31,350,000 6.48% 40,050,000 8.37%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder w as last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follow s:

Date of Person w hose Nature of Considerat ion Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) given in relation number of af f ect ed changed to change (7) securities af f ect ed Various EGPCVF On & Off Market $558,621.39 8,700,000 8,700,000 Purchases & Sales

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follow s: