Justkapital : Change in substantial holding

0
08/11/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

604

page 1/ 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

N otice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/ Scheme

A CN / A RSN

Lawfinance Limited

ABN 72 088 749 008

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

N ame

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

EGP Capital Pty Ltd

32 145 120 681

There w as a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice w as given to the company on

The previous notice w as dated

2. Previous and present voting pow er

12/ 08/19

02/ 01/19

02/ 01/19

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in w hen last required, and w hen now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follow s:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting pow er (5)

Person's votes

Voting pow er (5)

FPO

31,350,000

6.48%

40,050,000

8.37%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder w as last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follow s:

Date of

Person w hose

Nature of

Considerat ion

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

af f ect ed

changed

to change (7)

securities

af f ect ed

Various

EGPCVF

On & Off Market

$558,621.39

8,700,000

8,700,000

Purchases & Sales

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follow s:

Holder of

Regist ered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

EGP Capital Pty Ltd

National Nominees

EGPCVF

Fund Manager

40,500,000

40,500,000

Limited

of EGPCVF

604

page 2/ 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons w ho have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) w ith, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follow s:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follow s:

N ame

Address

EGP Capital Pty Ltd

Suite 16.02, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000

National Nominees Ltd

GPO Box 1406, Melbourne, VIC, 3001

Signature

print name

sign here

Erik A. (Tony) Hansen

capacity

Chief Investment Officer

Signed Electronically

dat e

12

/

08

/

2019

DI RECTI ON S

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders w ith similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, w ith the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of w hich the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together w ith a w ritten statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)

any qualification of the pow er of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting pow ers or disposal of the securities to

w hich the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to w hich the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from w hom a relevant interest w as acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from w hom the relevant interest w as acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) w rite "unknow n".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org)

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 02:25:15 UTC
