Justkapital : Change of Company Name

ASX Announcement (ASX: JKL)
3 October 2018
Change of Company Name to LawFinance Limited
The Company is pleased to advise of its change of name to 'LawFinance Limited' following approval at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders on 26 September 2018 and the change being recorded on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's records effective 1 October 2018.
The expected effective date for the change to the company's name and ticker code on the ASX platform is 26 October 2018.
Authorised by:
Diane Jones
Chief Executive Officer
For media enquiries:
For investor enquiries:
Sascha Moore
Diane Jones
Director
Chief Executive Officer
Create Design & Marketing
LawFinance Limited (formerly JustKapital Limited)
Tel: +61 2 9697 9122
Tel: + 61 2 9696 0220
Email:sascha@createdesign.com.au
Email:diane.jones@lawfinance.com.au
Suite 1B, Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | Eenquiries@lawfinance.com.au| W lawfinance.com.au
