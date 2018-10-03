Justkapital : Change of Company Name

ASX Announcement (ASX: JKL)

3 October 2018

Change of Company Name to LawFinance Limited

The Company is pleased to advise of its change of name to 'LawFinance Limited' following approval at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders on 26 September 2018 and the change being recorded on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's records effective 1 October 2018.

The expected effective date for the change to the company's name and ticker code on the ASX platform is 26 October 2018.

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer