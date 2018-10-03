Log in
Justkapital : Change of Company Name

10/03/2018 | 06:28am CEST

ASX Announcement (ASX: JKL)

3 October 2018

Change of Company Name to LawFinance Limited

The Company is pleased to advise of its change of name to 'LawFinance Limited' following approval at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders on 26 September 2018 and the change being recorded on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's records effective 1 October 2018.

The expected effective date for the change to the company's name and ticker code on the ASX platform is 26 October 2018.

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

For media enquiries:

For investor enquiries:

Sascha Moore

Diane Jones

Director

Chief Executive Officer

Create Design & Marketing

LawFinance Limited (formerly JustKapital Limited)

Tel: +61 2 9697 9122

Tel: + 61 2 9696 0220

Email:sascha@createdesign.com.au

Email:diane.jones@lawfinance.com.au

Suite 1B, Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | Eenquiries@lawfinance.com.au| W lawfinance.com.au

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 04:27:06 UTC
