Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Justkapital : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LawFinance Limited

ABN

72 088 749 008

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the

director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Murphy

Date of last notice

13 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Mrs Tracey Murphy. Anthony is a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

related party of Mrs Tracey Murphy.

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

2.

CWTW Superannuation Fund.

Anthony is a related party of the

CWTW Superannuation Fund.

3.

Murphy Family Investments Pty Ltd.

Anthony is a related party of Murphy

Family Investments Pty Ltd

4.

Lucerne Australia Pty Ltd. Anthony

is a related party of Lucerne

Australia Pty Ltd.

Date of change

3 & 4 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1,015,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1,350,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

$83,754.71

valuation

No. of securities held after change

2,365,000 Ordinary Shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

765,197 Ordinary Shares on-market trade

Nature of change

584,803 Ordinary Shares off-market trade

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

N/A

Value/Consideration

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

No

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

No

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 03:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:12aAIR NEW ZEALAND : employees farewell All Blacks with special haka
PU
01:11aBranson's Virgin Galactic faces first test of market confidence
AQ
01:11aNAT WEST9 : London economy outperforms UK in August
AQ
01:11aHSBC : Preppy chain Jack Wills' collapse leaves its creditors out of pocket
AQ
01:11aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : set to pip rivals for Aramco float
AQ
01:11aCASTELLUM : 's United Spaces Lands Prestigious Geely Assignment
PR
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group acquires BCR Group, a leading retail display solution provider in China
TE
01:03aDAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter
RE
01:02aNOBLE CORPORATION : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update
PR
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : To renovate Himmerfjärdsverket treatment plant for Syvab
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group