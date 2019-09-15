Justkapital : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity LawFinance Limited
ABN
72 088 749 008
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the
director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Anthony Murphy
Date of last notice
9 September 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1.
Mrs Tracey Murphy. Anthony is a
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
related party of Mrs Tracey Murphy.
(including r g stered holder)
interest.
2.
CWTW Superannuation Fund.
Anthony is a related party of the
CWTW Superannuation Fund.
3.
Murphy Family Investments Pty Ltd.
Anthony is a related party of Murphy
Family Investments Pty Ltd
4.
Lucerne Australia Pty Ltd. Anthony
is a related party of Lucerne
Australia Pty Ltd.
Date of change
12 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
2,365,000 Ordinary Shares
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
475,724
Number disposed
Nil
|
Value/Considerat on
$30,446.34
No. of securities held after change
2,840,724 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
On-market trade
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
N/A
Value/Consideration
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
No
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
No
this provided?
