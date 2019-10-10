Log in
Justkapital : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y

10/10/2019 | 12:46am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LawFinance Limited

ABN

72 088 749 008

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the

director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Murphy

Date of last notice

24 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Mrs Tracey Murphy. Anthony is a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

related party of Mrs Tracey Murphy.

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

2.

CWTW Superannuation Fund.

Anthony is a related party of the

CWTW Superannuation Fund.

3.

Murphy Family Investments Pty Ltd.

Anthony is a related party of Murphy

Family Investments Pty Ltd

4.

Lucerne Australia Pty Ltd. Anthony

is a related party of Lucerne

Australia Pty Ltd.

Date of change

9 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,261,649 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

524,276

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

$36,699.32

valuation

No. of securities held after change

3,785,925 Ordinary Shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Nature of change

On-market trade

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

N/A

Value/Consideration

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

No

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

No

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:45:02 UTC
