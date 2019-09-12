Log in
Justkapital : Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

09/12/2019 | 03:32am EDT

ASX announcement

12 September 2019

Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

LawFinance Limited (ASX:LAW) (LAW or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, as announced on 11 July 2019.

The Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility enabled shareholders with less than a marketable parcel the opportunity to sell their shares without incurring any brokerage or handling costs.

A total of 584,803 fully paid ordinary shares were sold at a price of $0.06. Proceeds from the sale have been distributed to shareholders who participated in the Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility.

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

For media enquiries:

For investor enquiries:

Sascha Moore

Diane Jones

Director

Chief Executive Officer

Create Design & Marketing

LawFinance Limited (formerly JustKapital Limited)

Tel: +61 2 9697 9122

Tel: +61 2 9696 0220

Email: sascha@createdesign.com.au

Email: diane.jones@lawfinance.com.au

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:31:01 UTC
