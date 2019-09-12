Justkapital : Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

ASX announcement 12 September 2019

Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

LawFinance Limited (ASX:LAW) (LAW or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, as announced on 11 July 2019.

The Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility enabled shareholders with less than a marketable parcel the opportunity to sell their shares without incurring any brokerage or handling costs.

A total of 584,803 fully paid ordinary shares were sold at a price of $0.06. Proceeds from the sale have been distributed to shareholders who participated in the Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility.

