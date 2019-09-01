Log in
Justkapital : Investor Presentation - 1H19

09/01/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

1H19 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investor Presentation

August 2019

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation is provided by LawFinance Limited (the Group).

You should not rely upon anything in this presentation and/or any information obtained from the Group, its Directors or their associates in deciding whether or not to seek to participate in the shares of the Group. This is not an offer to subscribe for securities in the Group.

The Presentation may contain quantitative statements of anticipated future performance such as projections, forecasts, calculations, forward-looking statements or estimates all of which are based on certain assumptions (Forward Looking Statements).

The Forward Looking Statements may involve subjective judgements and are based on a large number of assumptions and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of the Group and may not prove to be correct.

No representation or warranty is made that any Forward Looking Statements will be achieved, or occur, or that the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable or the financial calculations from which they have been derived are correct. Actual future events may vary significantly from the Forward Looking Statements.

Each Recipient should undertake its own independent review of the Forward Looking Statements, including the assumptions on which they are based and the financial calculations from which they are derived.

Investor Presentation August 2019

LawFinance 1H19 Results

2

Company Summary (LAW.ASX)

Capital structure

Shareholders

Share Price (30 August 2019)

A$0.06

David Wattel

107.6m

22.2%

Fully paid ordinary shares

483.6m

Mark Siegel

107.6m

22.2%

Warrants

452.7m

Washington H. Soul Pattinson

43.8m

9.1%

Market Capitalisation

A$29.0m

Lucerne Asset Mgt and associates

42.3m

8.7%

Cash

A$3.9m

EGP Capital Pty Ltd

40.1m

8.4%

Debt

A$208.6m

Enterprise Value

A$233.7m

Operating Businesses

Contribution to this Result

National Health Finance (USA) - Medical Lien Funding

6 months

JustKapital Finance (Australia) - Disbursement Funding

6 months

Litigation Funding (Other) - Lawsuit Funding (in run-off)

6 months

FX Assumed in this presentation: AUD/USD: 0.702

Board & Management

Tim Storey

Non-Executive Chairman

Diane Jones

CEO, Executive Director

Anthony Murphy

Non-Executive Director

David Wattel

Executive Director

Anthony Hersch

Chief Operating Officer

Craig Beatton

Chief Financial Officer

Richard Cruz

Chief Operating Officer - NHF

Sarika Merchant

Chief Financial Officer - NHF

Investor Presentation August 2019

LawFinance 1H19 Results

3

Results Highlights

  • Net revenue of US$3.3m, up 49% on pcp.
  • Net Loss of US$7.7m is largely due to the impact of AASB9 on the earnings contribution from the NHF business.
  • Profits not yet recognised in the profit and loss statement are currently US$28.4m.
  • The wind-down of the litigation funding operation is in full swing with the remaining cases expected to be completed by June 2020.
  • The integration of NHF into the LawFinance Group is complete and we have developed strong working relationships across the Group.
  • The core asset of the Group is its book of Net Receivables (US$130.1m), which is the cash we expect to receive from our customers and will generate significant operating cashflow in the years ahead.
  • US$14.9m was collected for customers in 1H19. This is expected to be US$20m in 2H19 (increase of over 35%).
  • We have substantial cashflow, US dollar earnings and a business that is cyclically resilient.
  • Our opportunity for growth in the years ahead is material and we look forward to updating you on our progress over the rest of 2019.

Investor Presentation August 2019

LawFinance 1H19 Results

4

Summary P&L

For the first time the results reflect a full period contribution (six-months) from both NHF (US) and the Australian operations.

An accurate depiction of our revenue and profitability is still, however, impacted by the application of the accounting standards on the NHF business.

The effect of AASB9 (see slide 18) is to defer revenue earned today into future periods. As this is in the early stages of application for NHF, this deferral is not counterbalanced by recognising historical revenue earned, as will be the case in the future. Operating expenses are however recognised in full.

Cash collections (Receipts from Customers on the Cashflow Statement) are almost 4x the Revenue reported through the profit and loss statement.

Profits not yet recognised is currently US$28.4m (including Fair Value adjustments).

Investor Presentation August 2019

LawFinance 1H19 Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:41:09 UTC
