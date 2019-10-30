Log in
Justkapital : Market Update

0
10/30/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX: LAW)

31 October 2019

Quarterly Business Review - 3Q19

The Board of LawFinance Limited ("LawFinance" or "the Company") provides the following update.

3Q19 Group Highlights:

  • Cash Collections for 3Q19 were US$9.4m, up 16% pcp.
  • Originations1 for 3Q19 were US$8.2m, up 32% pcp.
  • Net Receivables of US$126.1m.

The Company generated a record US$5.4m in Net Operating Cashflow in the quarter to 30 September to take the nine-month total to US$14.9m.

We anticipate a further step up in our deployment of capital in 4Q19 and this will be funded by cash and undrawn debt facilities, which finished the period at US$3.4m and US$41.7m respectively. We are also expecting further increases in our cash inflows. A summary of our key operating metrics is provided at the end of this report.

Operational overview - JustKapital Finance (Australia)

Our Australian disbursement funding business has returned to sequential growth with Originations, Cash Collections and Net Receivables all improving in the current and prior quarter, on a constant currency basis (A$).

In the quarter ahead, we expect the business to report further incremental growth in all these key indicators.

  • JustKapital Finance: Originations, Cash Collections & Net Receivables

A$4.5m

4.2

A$42.0m

A$41.5m

A$4.0m

A$41.0m

A$3.5m

3.5

3.4

A$40.5m

3.2

3.2

A$40.0m

A$3.0m

2.8

2.7

A$39.5m

2.6

A$39.0m

A$2.5m

A$38.5m

A$2.0m

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

A$38.0m

Cash Collections

Originations

Net Receivables (RHS)

1 Originations: This is the new cash funding deployed with our customers.

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Operational overview - National Health Finance ("NHF") (US)

It has been a solid quarter for the US operations, with US$6.5m in Cash Collections and $6.0m in Originations.

Importantly, collections of "new" originations (since April 2018) have generated an average IRR2 of in excess of 100% for the 9 months to September 2019. This signals the strong profit potential of the NHF business.

The attractions of the NHF acquisition have been obscured by the requirement to invest significant management time in improving internal processes and our financing partnerships. This has meant that growth has been more restrained than we hoped and believe is possible. Much of this insular focus is now close to completion and we look forward to FY20 as being the year that provides greater insight into the economics of our business and the growth that we believe is attainable.

Key to our success will be finding attractive opportunities for deploying cash ("Originations") through our network of doctors and lawyers across 21 states in the US and subsequently ensuring our targeted returns are collected in a timely manner ("Cash Collections").

Originations: US$6.0m +5%pp (2Q19: US$5.8m)

Originations improved in the quarter with origination contributions starting to return to levels seen over the earlier quarters post the acquisition of NHF.

The expected return of 1.9x in the quarter is a significant improvement over the past quarter and the result of the various initiatives undertaken by NHF management. This improved return is expected to be further enhanced by quicker than historical collections time frames.

NHF Originations & Net Receivables

Gross Multiple is the expected return on the cash invested

US$18.0m

2.0x

US$15.0m

1.7x

1.9x

1.8x

1.9x

1.9x

1.8x

1.6x

1.7x

1.6x

13.6

1.4xNet Receivables

US$12.0m

represents the

11.3

1.2x

future cash we

expect to Collect

US$9.0m

1.0x

8.7

9.5

from Originations

0.8x

7.1

US$6.0m

6.8

5.8

6.0

0.6x

4.9

0.4x

US$3.0m

3.4

3.6

Originations are the

2.6

0.2x

funds invested

US$0.0m

0.0x

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

2 IRR: The internal rate of return is calculated based on the period of time between Origination and Collection.

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Cash Collections: US$6.5m +22%pp (1Q19: US$5.3m)

Cash Collections continue to be the focus of the management team. The utilisation of NetSuite has had a positive impact on the collections process with NHF achieving its strongest cash collections quarter to date. We continue to expect ongoing improvements in cash inflows.

NHF Cash Collections

US$8.0m

6.5

US$6.0m

5.5

5.4

5.9

5.7

5.3

5.1

US$4.0m

US$2.0m

US$0.0m

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Operational overview - Litigation Funding (Australia)

As previously advised this operation is being wound down, with the decision not to fund any new cases. The funded cases continue to progress to completion, and we continue to expect to collect US$14m (A$20m) from our share of the proceeds as the portfolio of cases are concluded.

Other business

We are pleased to announce that all legal proceedings instigated by the former chairman of the Company have now been settled.

A Forbearance Agreement has been entered into with the Group's US Financier, enabling management to refocus on the key business drivers of the US business.

The Company is working with its lenders following recent breaches of covenants under the A$42m Syndicated Acquisition Facility. The Company has requested forbearance, and discussions are ongoing between the Company and its lenders in relation to this request. We will keep shareholders informed of any material developments arising out of these forbearance discussions.

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Key Performance Indicators3

(US$m)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Cash Collections

5.7

5.1

5.3

6.5

USA

Australia

2.5

2.0

2.4

2.9

Total

8.2

7.1

7.7

9.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

Originations

4.9

7.1

5.8

6.0

USA

Australia

2.2

1.8

1.9

2.1

Total

7.1

8.9

7.7

8.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net Receivables

96.0

105.3

102.1

98.6

USA

Australia

27.1

27.9

28.0

27.5

Total

123.1

133.2

130.1

126.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Change in Net Receivables

USA

96.0

9.3

-3.2

-3.5

Australia

0.2

0.8

0.1

-0.5

Total

96.2

10.1

-3.1

-4.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deferred profit (reported half yearly)

USA

20.4

23.2

Australia

5.8

5.3

Total

26.2

28.4

0.0

0.0

FX (AUD/USD)

0.71

0.71

0.70

0.68

0.00

0.00

0.00

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

For media enquiries:

For investor enquiries:

Sascha Moore

Diane Jones

Director

Chief Executive Officer

Create Design & Marketing

LawFinance Limited

Tel: +61 2 9697 9122

Tel: + 61 2 9696 0220

Email: sascha@createdesign.com.au

Email: diane.jones@lawfinance.com.au

3 Due to the challenges of providing a P&L that accurately reflects the economics of the business while we await the profit recognition under AASB 9 to catch-up, management will be providing updates on the key performance indicators of the operations.

Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | E enquiries@lawfinance.com.au | W lawfinance.com.au

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:06:10 UTC
