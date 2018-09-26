Justkapital : NHF Transaction Update

ASX Announcement (ASX: JKL)

26 September 2018

NHF Acquisition approved by Shareholders

The Board of JustKapital Limited ("the Group" or "the Company") is delighted to confirm it has obtained shareholder approval for the acquisition of leading US personal injury financier National Health Finance HoldCo, LLC ("NHF"), and that the Company expects to close the transaction on 28 September 2018.

"The acquisition is a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders to diversify and scale into offshore jurisdictions and realise substantial, and ongoing benefit from an aligned entity," said Diane Jones, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights

• The acquisition price of US$53m for the purchase of 100% of NHF ("Transaction") will be funded by a combination of cash and JustKapital scrip. The cash component will be funded through a A$42m syndicated loan facility which is expected to settle tomorrow.

• The A$42m syndicated loan facility provided by leading Australian institutions and family offices including Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP).

• A$7.5m placement fully underwritten by Pitt Capital Partners Limited (PCP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of WHSP at A$0.08 will be used for working capital purposes. Pricing represents an 8.1% premium to the 1-month VWAP1.

• 1:1 non-renounceable rights issue to enable existing shareholders to participate on the same terms as the placement.

• A highly complementary and transformative transaction that will significantly increase the scope, size and cash generation of JustKapital.

• Diane Jones will continue in her role as group CEO and will oversee both the Australian and US operations, managing the group's strategic direction, cashflow and funding requirements.

• David Wattel, co-founder and MD of NHF, will be invited to join the Board of JustKapital. Both co-founders, David Wattel and Mark Siegel ("NHF Founders") will sign three-year employment agreements and become significant shareholders in JustKapital.

With a net receivables book of over US$90m, NHF is a well-established and respected company in the US that addresses a substantial unmet need and is beneficial to each entity that is party to the claim. As such, NHF plays a crucial role in the US healthcare system with and has extensive economic and social upside.

Re-compliance with ASX Listing Rules Chapters 1 and 2

Since the Transaction will result in a significant change to the nature and scale of the Company's activities, the Company will be expected to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules in accordance with

ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3. In addition, the Transaction required the Company's shareholders' approval under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 which was received at today's Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Company expects to be re-listed by 23 October 2018.

1 VWAP as at close of trade on 19 July 2018, being the date JustKapital's Shares were voluntarily suspended from official quotation.

