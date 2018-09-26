Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Justkapital : NHF Transaction Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:26am CEST

ASX Announcement (ASX: JKL)

26 September 2018

NHF Acquisition approved by Shareholders

The Board of JustKapital Limited ("the Group" or "the Company") is delighted to confirm it has obtained shareholder approval for the acquisition of leading US personal injury financier National Health Finance HoldCo, LLC ("NHF"), and that the Company expects to close the transaction on 28 September 2018.

"The acquisition is a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders to diversify and scale into offshore jurisdictions and realise substantial, and ongoing benefit from an aligned entity," said Diane Jones, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights

  • The acquisition price of US$53m for the purchase of 100% of NHF ("Transaction") will be funded by a combination of cash and JustKapital scrip. The cash component will be funded through a A$42m syndicated loan facility which is expected to settle tomorrow.

  • The A$42m syndicated loan facility provided by leading Australian institutions and family offices including Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Limited (WHSP).

  • A$7.5m placement fully underwritten by Pitt Capital Partners Limited (PCP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of WHSP at A$0.08 will be used for working capital purposes. Pricing represents an 8.1% premium to the 1-month VWAP1.

  • 1:1 non-renounceable rights issue to enable existing shareholders to participate on the same terms as the placement.

  • A highly complementary and transformative transaction that will significantly increase the scope, size and cash generation of JustKapital.

  • Diane Jones will continue in her role as group CEO and will oversee both the Australian and US operations, managing the group's strategic direction, cashflow and funding requirements.

  • David Wattel, co-founder and MD of NHF, will be invited to join the Board of JustKapital. Both co-founders, David Wattel and Mark Siegel ("NHF Founders") will sign three-year employment agreements and become significant shareholders in JustKapital.

With a net receivables book of over US$90m, NHF is a well-established and respected company in the US that addresses a substantial unmet need and is beneficial to each entity that is party to the claim. As such, NHF plays a crucial role in the US healthcare system with and has extensive economic and social upside.

Re-compliance with ASX Listing Rules Chapters 1 and 2

Since the Transaction will result in a significant change to the nature and scale of the Company's activities, the Company will be expected to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules in accordance with

ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3. In addition, the Transaction required the Company's shareholders' approval under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 which was received at today's Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Company expects to be re-listed by 23 October 2018.

1 VWAP as at close of trade on 19 July 2018, being the date JustKapital's Shares were voluntarily suspended from official quotation.

Suite 1B, Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | Eenquiries@justkapital.com.au| W justkapital.com.au

Authorised by:

Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer

For media enquiries: Sascha Moore Director

Create Design & Marketing Tel: +61 2 9697 9122

Email:sascha@createdesign.com.au

For investor enquiries: Diane Jones

Chief Executive Officer JustKapital Limited

Tel: + 61 2 9696 0220

Email:diane.jones@justkapital.com.au

Suite 1B, Level 16, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 (0) 2 9696 0220 | Eenquiries@justkapital.com.au| W justkapital.com.au

Disclaimer

Justkapital Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:25:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aOslo Børs approves Sparebanken Telemark for listing on Oslo Børs
AQ
10:07aDeutsche Bank comfortable with consensus forecasts - CFO
RE
10:06aINTEL : 5g
PU
10:06aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Named Four-Star Low-Cost Airline by APEX
PU
10:06aTELIASONERA : More fiber at McDonald's thanks to Telia
PU
10:06aBARCO : Large ClickShare installs are a breeze with our eXperience Management Server
PU
10:06aBARCO : Have a bigger impact in the meeting room, use TouchBack
PU
10:06aCREST BUILDER BHD : Memorandum of understanding
PU
10:06aCEGEREAL : KPMG leases additional space in the Europlaza building
PU
10:06aYAMAHA : and Hanoi National University of Education Sign MOU Related to Instituting Teacher Training Courses for Instrumental Music Education in Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
2U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
3ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
5COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank looked at merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.