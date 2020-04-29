Log in
Juul plans to cut a third of its workforce: WSJ

04/29/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
Shopkeepers stand inside a Juul shop at a shopping mall in Jakarta

Juul Labs Inc is planning to cut around a third of its staff as the e-cigarette maker faces a relentless series of regulatory headaches and falling market share, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The cuts, which translate into between 800 and 950 people, are part of a broader restructuring plan and are not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/juul-labs-preparing-to-cut-more-than-30-of-staff-11588174780?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2 citing a person familiar with the matter.

Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Last November, a company official told Reuters said Juul would cut around 650 jobs, or 16%, of its then 4,051 strong workforce as part of Chief Executive Officer K.C. Crosthwaite's turnaround plan.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

