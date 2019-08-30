Juul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round

Log in
0
08/30/2019 | 06:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising Juul brand vaping products is seen outside a shop in Manhattan in New York City

(Reuters) - E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, which is facing regulatory scrutiny in the domestic U.S market, has raised $785.2 million (639.6 million pounds) in an equity and debt offering as it looks to expand globally, a regulatory filing showed.

A person familiar with the fundraising said the Friday's filing was an expansion of the offering from earlier this month, in which the company said it had raised $325 million, and is intended to "bolster the company's balance sheet as it continues to grow worldwide."

The company sold convertible debt in a bridge financing which was less time consuming than an equity-financing round, the person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Juul, in which Altria Group Inc has a 35% ownership stake, has been launching its products in international markets like South Korea, Indonesia, and Philippines while facing intense scrutiny from regulators in the U.S. over its e-cigarettes which are widely popular among teenagers.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Federal Trade Commission was investigating the
marketing practices of the San Francisco-based company, citing a source. (https://reut.rs/2zzDTZr)

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru and Chris Kirkham in San Francisco; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -1.15% 43.74 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
