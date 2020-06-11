Log in
Juvenescence : Appointment of CEO for Souvien & Epigenetic Division

06/11/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Juvenescence Limited, a life sciences company focused on modifying aging and increasing human healthspan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ellen Donnelly to its Senior Leadership Team.

Ellen joins the Juvenescence team as the CEO of the Epigenetics Division of Juvenescence and CEO of our portfolio company, Souvien Bio Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutic agents to modulate critical epigenetic mechanisms associated with neurodegeneration. Most recently the CEO for Modus Therapeutics AB, Ellen brings a strong background in neuroscience to the company from her prior leadership positions at Pfizer, spanning neuroscience research and development. Ellen has a PhD in Pharmacology & Neuroscience from Yale University School of Medicine and worked in management consulting at SVB Leerink before moving into the industry.

Dr. Greg Bailey, CEO of Juvenescence, said: “Ellen is a great addition to the Juvenescence team given her background as a former biotech CEO, knowledge of capital markets and her big pharma background in Neuroscience at Pfizer. She will be working with members of the Souvien advisory board, Dr. Li-Huei Tsai (the director of The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Dr. Stephen Haggarty (the director of the Chemical Neurobiology Laboratory at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital). They will work together at Souvien to advance its innovative drug discovery programs targeting the epigenetic underpinnings of neurodegeneration and to guide their products into human trials for neurodegenerative diseases. Ellen's role will extend well beyond Souvien to increase Juvenescence’s portfolio in neurodegeneration and immunology.”

Dr. Li-Huei Tsai and Dr. Stephen Haggarty said: “Ellen Donnelly is a wonderful addition to Souvien. We look forward to working with her to bring drugs targeting epigenetic mechanisms into human trials.”

About Juvenescence Ltd:

Juvenescence Limited is a life sciences company developing therapies to modify aging and increase healthy human longevity. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with longevity-related therapeutics, by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures to develop therapeutics for longevity. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of aging.


© Business Wire 2020
