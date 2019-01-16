Juvenescence Closes First Tranche of Series B Enabling Further Growth and Development

Juvenescence Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company focused on modifying
ageing and age-related disease, is pleased to announce the close of the
first tranche of its Series B financing, in the amount of $46 million.
Juvenescence intends to complete its $100 million Series B financing
with the closing of a second tranche in Q1 2019. Juvenescence has now
raised over $110 million in the past 15 months, which has enabled the
rapid growth and development of the company’s team, its strategic
relationships, and its pipeline of therapies.
Juvenescence has built a comprehensive ecosystem focused on accelerating
the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that are believed to
modify ageing or age-related diseases. Since the team began in the
autumn of 2017, Juvenescence has built a diverse pipeline of
ageing-related assets, formed joint ventures with AI companies Insilico
Medicine and Netramark, acquired controlling stakes in regenerative
medicine companies AgeX Therapeutics and LyGenesis, partnered on a novel
senolytic, and licensed therapeutic agents from the Buck Institute for
Research on Ageing.
“To have built a portfolio of compelling therapeutics, assembled a
high-quality team of drug developers, scientists, and machine learning
experts, and raised $110 million in the 15 months since we started
Juvenescence is remarkable,” said Greg Bailey, M.D., the CEO of
Juvenescence. “Our Series B financing positions Juvenescence to see all
of its existing programmes through a major inflection point, to execute
on all our new projects currently in diligence or early discussions, and
to add more world-class scientists and drug developers to our team. We
are excited by what we are building at Juvenescence.”
“The science of longevity is fast catching up with the aspiration of
most people to live longer lives – and to live those lives in a healthy
state,” stated Jim Mellon, Chairman of Juvenescence. “The mission of
Juvenescence is to advance that very same science, deploying the
significant capital raised thus far to achieve multiple shots on goal.
Each of our investments targets one or more of the multiple pathways
related to ageing, and we expect to round out our portfolio by the end
of 2019 to reinforce Juvenescence’s role as a leader in the field and to
move quickly towards commercialisation.”
About Juvenescence Limited
Juvenescence
Limited is a BVI biotech company focussed on therapies to increase
healthy human longevity. It was founded in 2017 by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg
Bailey, Dr Declan Doogan, Anthony Chow, and Alexander Pickett. The
Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs,
and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences.
Juvenescence believes that the recent advances in science have greatly
improved our understanding of the biology of ageing and has matured such
that now is the time to apply cutting-edge techniques of drug discovery
and development to develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing,
halting, or potentially reversing elements of ageing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005268/en/