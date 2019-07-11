Juvenescence : announces appointment of Colin Watts as CEO of Juvenescence : Life

Juvenescence, a life sciences company targeting the intrinsic mechanisms of aging, announces that Colin Watts has joined its Management Team as CEO of Juvenescence Life. As a new division of the company, Juvenescence Life is focused on the commercialization of scientifically proven and branded health supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods that can improve human longevity and quality of life.

Over 25 years Colin has built a successful track record leading rapid-growth global businesses across the healthcare, retail, consumer products, food, and wellness industries. Most recently, Colin acted as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, leading the $1.1 billion revenue retailer for three years until stepping down in 2018. Previously, Colin served as President of Healthcare at Weight Watchers (2012-2015), Chief Innovation Officer at Walgreens (2008-2011), and Global Operating Company President of J&J Nutritionals (2002-2005) and J&J OTC products (2005-2007).

Greg Bailey, CEO of Juvenescence, commented:

“Since its inception, Juvenescence has identified a wide range of therapeutics and technologies with strong potential to improve how people age. With the appointment of Colin at the helm of our newest division, Juvenescence Life, we are leveraging the unique scientific know-how of Juvenescence Ltd to target natural and nutritional compounds that will lead to the successful commercialization of health supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods to increase human wellness and lifespan. Moreover, Colin will provide the experience to innovate our entire company’s commercial strategy and branding, helping to mature Juvenescence into its next phase. I am delighted to be working with a person of his expertise and knowledge to develop this branch of the Juvenescence ecosystem.”

Colin Watts, CEO of Juvenescence Life, commented:

“I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative company as Juvenescence at a key point in its development and to help play a leadership role in unlocking the full potential of emerging science in the longevity market. With such a strong integration of scientific, medical, and commercial expertise within its team, Juvenescence is uniquely qualified and prepared to develop therapeutics and products to help people live longer, healthier lives. Our company’s focus across biotech, artificial intelligence and health products, coupled with a business model reinforcing strong partnerships with inventors and organizations devoted to longevity, puts us in an unparalleled position to succeed. I am excited to work with this seasoned team to evolve and grow the commercial aspect of Juvenescence, and advance its newest division, Juvenescence Life.”

About Juvenescence Ltd.

Juvenescence Limited is a life sciences company targeting the intrinsic mechanisms of aging. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with longevity-related therapies and products, by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics and products with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of aging.

