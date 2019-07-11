Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juvenescence : announces appointment of Colin Watts as CEO of Juvenescence : Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 12:00am EDT

Juvenescence, a life sciences company targeting the intrinsic mechanisms of aging, announces that Colin Watts has joined its Management Team as CEO of Juvenescence Life. As a new division of the company, Juvenescence Life is focused on the commercialization of scientifically proven and branded health supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods that can improve human longevity and quality of life.

Over 25 years Colin has built a successful track record leading rapid-growth global businesses across the healthcare, retail, consumer products, food, and wellness industries. Most recently, Colin acted as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, leading the $1.1 billion revenue retailer for three years until stepping down in 2018. Previously, Colin served as President of Healthcare at Weight Watchers (2012-2015), Chief Innovation Officer at Walgreens (2008-2011), and Global Operating Company President of J&J Nutritionals (2002-2005) and J&J OTC products (2005-2007).

Greg Bailey, CEO of Juvenescence, commented:

“Since its inception, Juvenescence has identified a wide range of therapeutics and technologies with strong potential to improve how people age. With the appointment of Colin at the helm of our newest division, Juvenescence Life, we are leveraging the unique scientific know-how of Juvenescence Ltd to target natural and nutritional compounds that will lead to the successful commercialization of health supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods to increase human wellness and lifespan. Moreover, Colin will provide the experience to innovate our entire company’s commercial strategy and branding, helping to mature Juvenescence into its next phase. I am delighted to be working with a person of his expertise and knowledge to develop this branch of the Juvenescence ecosystem.”

Colin Watts, CEO of Juvenescence Life, commented:

I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative company as Juvenescence at a key point in its development and to help play a leadership role in unlocking the full potential of emerging science in the longevity market. With such a strong integration of scientific, medical, and commercial expertise within its team, Juvenescence is uniquely qualified and prepared to develop therapeutics and products to help people live longer, healthier lives. Our company’s focus across biotech, artificial intelligence and health products, coupled with a business model reinforcing strong partnerships with inventors and organizations devoted to longevity, puts us in an unparalleled position to succeed. I am excited to work with this seasoned team to evolve and grow the commercial aspect of Juvenescence, and advance its newest division, Juvenescence Life.”

About Juvenescence Ltd.

Juvenescence Limited is a life sciences company targeting the intrinsic mechanisms of aging. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with longevity-related therapies and products, by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics and products with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of aging.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13aABN AMRO BANK N : wins Euromoney Awards including ‘Western Europe's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance'
PU
01:10aHEIDELBERG PHARMA : reports on first half-year
EQ
01:08aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Rankin County
PU
01:06aSIF : provides Monopiles to Vattenfall/Nuon for 3 zones of Hollandse Kust Zuid project
AQ
01:01aYIT : Publishing of YIT Corporation's Half-year report for January-June 2019 on July 25, 2019
AQ
01:01aINSTALCO INTRESSENTER : acquires ventilation company in Gävle
AQ
01:01aBONE THERAPEUTICS SA : Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
AQ
01:01aGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud
BU
01:01amGage Collaborates with Oracle Marketing Cloud to Deliver Optimized Omni-Channel Marketing and Make Mobile Marketing Easier
GL
12:58aS&P GLOBAL : China) Ratings Publishes First Rating in Domestic Chinese Market
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3Oil hits six-week high as storm builds in Gulf of Mexico
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks
5U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About