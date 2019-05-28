Juvenescence :'s Latest Venture, Souvien Therapeutics, Creating Innovative Medicines Addressing Neurodegenerative Diseases

Juvenescence, a life sciences company developing therapeutics and
technologies to treat diseases of aging and increase human longevity, is
pleased to announce its latest biotech company Souvien Therapeutics (“Souvien”),
creating innovative medicines to address neurodegenerative diseases by
targeting the epigenetic underpinnings of neurodegeneration.
Souvien is founded on the pioneering research of Professor Li-Huei Tsai,
the director of The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT,
and Associate Professor Stephen Haggarty, the director of the Chemical
Neurobiology Laboratory at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General
Hospital, on the epigenetic underpinnings of neurodegeneration.
Professor Tsai said: “We have collected a substantial body of
data implicating a critical epigenetic regulator of cellular aging in
neurodegeneration. We are delighted to establish this new venture with
Juvenescence and their experienced team of proven drug developers.”
“I’m excited to join forces with Juvenescence and their partners as we
develop unprecedented therapies from the bench into the clinic,” said Dr.
Haggarty.
Juvenescence is also pleased to announce two high level appointments to
Souvien: Dr. Jeffrey Sprouse as CEO and Professor Howard Federoff as
Chair. Dr. Sprouse has over 25 years of drug discovery experience,
having led preclinical programs at both Pfizer and Lundbeck. Professor
Federoff is an internationally renowned clinical researcher and former
CEO of the UCI Health System.
Dr. Sprouse said: “I am especially pleased to be joining the
Souvien team as collectively we take the first steps in developing
life-changing therapies for patients. Souvien’s programs will benefit
from collaborations with other technologies and personnel that
Juvenescence is building, all to accelerate the development of novel
therapeutics.”
Dr. Greg Bailey, CEO of Juvenescence, commented:
“Dementia and neurodegenerative conditions are a tremendous burden on
our healthcare system and economy, and we are excited by the potential
for Souvien to have an impact on this unmet clinical need. We are also
delighted to welcome the exceptional talent of Doctors Tsai and Haggarty
into the Juvenescence ecosystem.”
About Juvenescence Ltd.
Juvenescence Limited is a life sciences company developing therapies to
increase healthy human longevity. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg
Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly
experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a
significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence
will create, partner with or invest in new companies with
longevity-related therapeutics, by in-licensing compounds from academia
and industry, or forming joint ventures to develop therapeutics for
longevity. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have
greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to
develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing, halting or
potentially reversing elements of aging.
About Souvien Therapeutics
Souvien Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing
therapeutic agents to modulate critical epigenetic mechanisms associated
with neurodegeneration. Souvien was founded by Prof. Li-Huei Tsai and
Associate Prof. Stephen Haggarty in collaboration with Juvenescence Ltd
and is a privately held BVI company.
