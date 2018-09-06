Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance : Petition Demands an Increase in T1D Cure Research Funding

The JDCA will launch its 4th Annual More for a T1D Cure Petition this September

Continuing their efforts to push major diabetes organizations to increase cure research funding for type 1 diabetes, the Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance (JDCA) launched its 4th Annual More for a T1D Cure Petition on September 4, 2018.

The petition aims to send an important message to diabetes charities: Financial supporters want to see more dollars spent on cure research.

An estimated 2 million people in the U.S. have type 1 diabetes. On a daily basis, a type 1 diabetic must regularly monitor their blood glucose levels and give themselves insulin, either via insulin pump therapy or injections. The long-term effects of type 1 diabetes can be devastating, and include kidney failure, the loss of the feet and hands, and the development of cardiovascular diseases.

For the 2017 fiscal year, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation spent only 38 percent of its income on cure research and the American Diabetes Association spent only 4 percent. Both figures are underwhelming and raise cause for concern among the type 1 diabetes community.

“We’re launching the 4th Annual More for a T1D Cure Petition because there’s a dire need for change,” said Phil Shaw, general manager of the JDCA. “There will be no cure for type 1 diabetes in our lifetime, unless we see a drastic shift in the amount of money going toward cure research. Supporting cure research is the number one priority of the type 1 diabetes community.”

Last November, the petition concluded with an impressive 105,426 signatures. Since its launch four years ago, the JDCA has seen an increase in the number of signers each year. They hope to continue this trend until a cure for type 1 diabetes is discovered.

About the JDCA

The JDCA is a privately funded T1D-focused nonprofit that aims to empower donors and prompt transparency in the major diabetes charities.

